ENTERGY CORPORATION

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
My previous session
News 
News

Entergy : Working to Restore Power After Severe Storms

04/13/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

News Center > Entergy Working to Restore Power After Severe Storms

For Immediate Release

04/13/2019

Entergy Texas, Inc. is responding to damage from numerous storms, including a reported tornado around 11 a.m. in the Franklin area of Robertson County that has knocked out a major transmission line and brought down numerous electrical lines.

It is vitally important that customers do not go near downed power lines and to call Entergy immediately at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to report it. The most dangerous part of a storm is often just after it has passed. Do not become careless after a storm and let your 'safety guard' down.

As of 6 p.m. more than 9,000 customers are without power after the storms brought high winds, heavy rains and lightning across the Entergy Texas territory. The majority of damage is in the Madisonville, Calvert, Huntsville and Trinity areas.

Crews are currently scouting the area, locating damage and assessing the situation to restore power to customers. Dozens of utility poles are down, as well as wire and downed trees. There is not an estimated time of restoration available at this time.

Customers can stay informed about our restoration efforts through many channels - the outage map, which can be viewed at www.entergy.com/viewoutages or via the Entergy app. Customers may also sign up to receive text updates via their mobile phone by signing up through their MyAccount online account at www.entergy.com.

Also, the Entergy Storm Center at www.entergystormcenter.com is a one-stop shop for storm safety, preparation and restoration information.

Updates also will be posted on Entergy Texas' social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/EntergyTX) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/EntergyTX)

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 458,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

-30-

entergytexas.com

twitter.com/EntergyTX

facebook.com/EntergyTX

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 13 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 00:07:00 UTC
