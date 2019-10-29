Log in
Entergy : employees dig in to give back with NOLA Tree Project

0
10/29/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

Insights > Entergy employees dig in to give back with NOLA Tree Project

By: Corporate Editorial Team

10/29/2019

Rainy weather did not stop Entergy's information technology and grid modernization employees from volunteering at one of the company's biggest service projects with NOLA Tree Project. More than 200 employee volunteers helped the organization kick off the tree planting season Oct. 16 by planting 500 trees at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center in New Orleans East.

The planted trees were an addition to the 50,000 plus trees that NOLA Tree Project, Entergy and other community partners have planted since the city lost an estimated 100,000 trees after Hurricane Katrina. Volunteers also laid mulch trails, added 150 butterfly plants to their gardens and removed invasive vines at the nature center.

'Entergy is committed to growing strong, healthy and vibrant communities through volunteer service and environmental stewardship' said Zeeshan Sheikh, Entergy's vice president and chief information officer. 'Both of our teams, IT and grid modernization, are all about giving back and improving the quality of life for our customers and communities. Through this partnership, we were able to continue our environmental commitment and create sustainable value for our community, as every tree aids in storm water management, reduces climate change and helps to conserve energy.'

The company's vision for a smarter energy future is to leverage advanced technologies that will offer a wide range of benefits to its customers and communities, as part of its continued commitment to powering life for its customers. IT and grid modernization support this vision not only through volunteerism, but by offering new energy efficient solutions, such as advanced meters and services to its customers.

'Protecting the environment is one of the many ways we power life and we are always looking for better ways to serve our customers and communities,' said Lauren Kenney, Entergy's vice president of utility grid modernization and strategy. 'Advanced metering is part our long-term vision to improve the electrical system across our region, and help our customers understand and manage their energy usage more effectively.'

Lauren Kenney and Zeeshan Sheikh.

Corporate Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 20:41:11 UTC
