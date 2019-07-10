Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : is Closely Monitoring Disturbance in the Gulf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:53pm EDT

News Center > Entergy is Closely Monitoring Disturbance in the Gulf

For Immediate Release

07/10/2019

Companies also restore power caused by Wednesday's severe weather

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy crews are working throughout the day Wednesday as a line of severe weather caused power outages across southeast Louisiana. Crews are expected to work into the evening safely restoring power to customers affected by the winds, lightning, heavy rain and flooding associated with today's weather event.

In addition, company officials and crews continue to monitor the disturbance located off the coast of Florida as it moves toward the central Gulf of Mexico. Though the storm is currently poorly organized, Entergy is prepared for the possibility that this weather system could bring severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding to the state.

While the system's strength upon landfall and exact path remains uncertain, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans are preparing for the storm's impact and the potential for power outages. The companies' distribution and transmission crews and contractors are on alert and ready to safely restore power to customers as quickly as possible.

'We are urging our customers to monitor the storm's path, follow the direction of local authorities and be ready to implement their own storm plans if needed,' said Melonie Stewart, Entergy's vice president of distribution operations for Louisiana. 'If you need help, the Entergy Storm Center has preparation tips and safety information that can assist in planning and making necessary decisions.'

Stay prepared and informed

Entergy keeps customers informed about restoring power in several ways:

  • A free app is available for iPhone or Android at com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their homes or businesses.
  • Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.
  • Customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts. Signing up is easy: simply text REG to 368374.
  • The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated.
  • Operation: Storm Ready is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Customers are encouraged to follow us on social media on Twitter at @EntergyLA and @EntergyNOLA and on Facebook at facebook.com/EntergyLA and facebook.com/EntergyNOLA. We place a high priority on keeping our social media sites updated throughout any major events. And you always can access the main Entergy accounts at @Entergy or facebook.com/Entergy.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. Both companies are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 19:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
03:58pENTERGY : Louisiana is Closely Monitoring Disturbance in the Gulf
PU
03:53pENTERGY : is Closely Monitoring Disturbance in the Gulf
PU
12:43pENTERGY : We have plans in place for reacting to severe weather. We urge our cus..
PU
11:33aENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Greater Grenada Partnership
PU
10:33aENTERGY : Thank a Lineworker on July 10
PU
07/09ENTERGY : Honored to Be the Wife of a Lineman
PU
07/09ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Rankin County
PU
07/09ENTERGY : Nuclear Manager Using Skills to Foster Workforce Development, Diversit..
PU
07/09ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Adams County; Fourteen counti..
AQ
07/09ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Greater Grenada Partnership; ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 831 M
EBIT 2019 2 002 M
Net income 2019 1 027 M
Debt 2019 19 151 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 20 679 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 103  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.26%20 698
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.76%99 671
ENEL27.06%72 953
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.59%65 291
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.46%62 504
IBERDROLA22.46%61 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About