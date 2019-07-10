News Center > Entergy is Closely Monitoring Disturbance in the Gulf

For Immediate Release

07/10/2019

Companies also restore power caused by Wednesday's severe weather

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy crews are working throughout the day Wednesday as a line of severe weather caused power outages across southeast Louisiana. Crews are expected to work into the evening safely restoring power to customers affected by the winds, lightning, heavy rain and flooding associated with today's weather event.

In addition, company officials and crews continue to monitor the disturbance located off the coast of Florida as it moves toward the central Gulf of Mexico. Though the storm is currently poorly organized, Entergy is prepared for the possibility that this weather system could bring severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding to the state.

While the system's strength upon landfall and exact path remains uncertain, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans are preparing for the storm's impact and the potential for power outages. The companies' distribution and transmission crews and contractors are on alert and ready to safely restore power to customers as quickly as possible.

'We are urging our customers to monitor the storm's path, follow the direction of local authorities and be ready to implement their own storm plans if needed,' said Melonie Stewart, Entergy's vice president of distribution operations for Louisiana. 'If you need help, the Entergy Storm Center has preparation tips and safety information that can assist in planning and making necessary decisions.'

Stay prepared and informed

Entergy keeps customers informed about restoring power in several ways:

A free app is available for iPhone or Android at com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their homes or businesses.

for iPhone or Android at com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their homes or businesses. Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

where outages are located and give information about restoration progress. Customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts. Signing up is easy: simply text REG to 368374.

text messages about storm and restoration efforts. Signing up is easy: simply text REG to 368374. The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated.

has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated. Operation: Storm Ready is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Customers are encouraged to follow us on social media on Twitter at @EntergyLA and @EntergyNOLA and on Facebook at facebook.com/EntergyLA and facebook.com/EntergyNOLA. We place a high priority on keeping our social media sites updated throughout any major events. And you always can access the main Entergy accounts at @Entergy or facebook.com/Entergy.

