Entergy : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Virtually

04/23/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) announced today that due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its employees, shareholders, and other meeting participants, the company will hold its annual meeting of shareholders, scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central time, in a virtual meeting format only.

The virtual meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by all shareholders on the day of the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ETR2020 using the 16-digit control number on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice. The company has designed the format of the annual meeting to ensure that shareholders are afforded opportunities to participate in the meeting, including voting electronically and asking questions using online tools.

For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual meeting, please refer to the Company's supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2020 and available on the "SEC Filings" section of Entergy's Investor website at https://entergycorporation.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings.

As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting, Entergy shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the annual meeting only if they held shares as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date designated by the board for the meeting, or hold a legal proxy for another shareholder.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

entergy.com
facebook.com/entergy
Twitter: @Entergy

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-to-hold-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-virtually-301046519.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
