Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/18 11:49:27 am
93.76 USD   +0.93%
11:18aLEDS : The Light You Deserve
PU
11:18aENTERGY : Go Green This Earth Day
PU
10:43aENTERGY : Spring Maintenance Tips for Your Home
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LEDs: The Light You Deserve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 11:18am EDT

Insights > LEDs: The Light You Deserve

04/18/2019

Have you tried the latest in energy-efficient lighting technology? LEDs provide the same warm, quality light you're accustomed to with traditional incandescent bulbs, but they use less energy and last up to 25 times longer.

The benefits of LEDs

For home lighting, LEDs offer the following advantages:

  • Energy efficient. LED products are up to 80 percent more energy efficient than conventional incandescent products.
  • Long-lasting. Quality LED bulbs last up to 25,000 hours or more. At an average of five hours per day, 365 days a year, an LED bulb can light your home for 14 years.
  • Durable. Made from solid materials, LEDs don't break easily. This makes them a good choice for workrooms, outdoors and other harsh environments.
  • No mercury. Unlike CFLs, LED bulbs do not contain mercury (a hazardous material), which makes disposal simpler. If you have CFLs, be sure to recycle them safely.

Seeing things in a different light

The latest LED products provide excellent light quality and come in a range of color tones, giving you options when lighting different rooms in your home.

Light quality. On a scale of 0 to 100, color rendering index (CRI) measures how well a light bulb displays colors compared to sunlight. Incandescent bulbs set the standard with a score of 100. The latest LED products have a CRI of up to 90 or more, making the light in your home look vivid and natural.

Color tone. Bulbs emit light in different tones, ranging from cool (bluish) to warm (yellowish). Warm light creates a cozy atmosphere, while cool light is good for performing tasks. Light tone is measured as correlated color temperature (CCT). Bulbs with a lower CCT have a warm tone, while a higher CCT means a cool appearance. LED products emit light throughout the color range, so they can be used all around your home.

LEDs are available as recessed downlights, under cabinet lights or as general lighting for your living room, bedrooms or anywhere around your home. Product performance can vary. Choose LED products that are ENERGY STAR® certified for quality and efficiency.

Energy savings, good color quality and long life; with LEDs there's no reason to settle for less!

Content provided for Entergy customers, Powered by Questline Relationship Builder. © Questline Inc.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 15:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
11:18aLEDS : The Light You Deserve
PU
11:18aENTERGY : Go Green This Earth Day
PU
10:43aENTERGY : Spring Maintenance Tips for Your Home
PU
04/17ENTERGY : Agrees to Sell Indian Point Nuclear-Power Facility
DJ
04/16ENTERGY : Agrees to Sell Indian Point Nuclear-Power Facility
DJ
04/16ENTERGY : to Sell Indian Point Nuclear Plant -- Update
DJ
04/16ENTERGY : Employees Fuel $3.5M Economic Impact through Volunteerism in 2018
PU
04/16ENTERGY : to Sell Indian Point Nuclear Plant
DJ
04/16ENTERGY : SNC-Lavalin JV affiliate CDI to enter into a multi-year contract with ..
AQ
04/16ENTERGY : Agrees to Post-Shutdown Sale of Indian Point Energy Center to Holtec I..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 688 M
EBIT 2019 1 941 M
Net income 2019 987 M
Debt 2019 18 840 M
Yield 2019 3,97%
P/E ratio 2019 17,19
P/E ratio 2020 16,78
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 17 695 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 99,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION8.50%17 695
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.11%90 822
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.20%64 804
ENEL9.46%63 428
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.33%60 171
IBERDROLA10.60%57 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About