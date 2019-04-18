Insights > LEDs: The Light You Deserve

04/18/2019

Have you tried the latest in energy-efficient lighting technology? LEDs provide the same warm, quality light you're accustomed to with traditional incandescent bulbs, but they use less energy and last up to 25 times longer.

The benefits of LEDs

For home lighting, LEDs offer the following advantages:

Energy efficient . LED products are up to 80 percent more energy efficient than conventional incandescent products.

. LED products are up to 80 percent more energy efficient than conventional incandescent products. Long-lasting . Quality LED bulbs last up to 25,000 hours or more. At an average of five hours per day, 365 days a year, an LED bulb can light your home for 14 years.

. Quality LED bulbs last up to 25,000 hours or more. At an average of five hours per day, 365 days a year, an LED bulb can light your home for 14 years. Durable . Made from solid materials, LEDs don't break easily. This makes them a good choice for workrooms, outdoors and other harsh environments.

. Made from solid materials, LEDs don't break easily. This makes them a good choice for workrooms, outdoors and other harsh environments. No mercury. Unlike CFLs, LED bulbs do not contain mercury (a hazardous material), which makes disposal simpler. If you have CFLs, be sure to recycle them safely.

Seeing things in a different light

The latest LED products provide excellent light quality and come in a range of color tones, giving you options when lighting different rooms in your home.

Light quality. On a scale of 0 to 100, color rendering index (CRI) measures how well a light bulb displays colors compared to sunlight. Incandescent bulbs set the standard with a score of 100. The latest LED products have a CRI of up to 90 or more, making the light in your home look vivid and natural.

Color tone. Bulbs emit light in different tones, ranging from cool (bluish) to warm (yellowish). Warm light creates a cozy atmosphere, while cool light is good for performing tasks. Light tone is measured as correlated color temperature (CCT). Bulbs with a lower CCT have a warm tone, while a higher CCT means a cool appearance. LED products emit light throughout the color range, so they can be used all around your home.

LEDs are available as recessed downlights, under cabinet lights or as general lighting for your living room, bedrooms or anywhere around your home. Product performance can vary. Choose LED products that are ENERGY STAR® certified for quality and efficiency.

Energy savings, good color quality and long life; with LEDs there's no reason to settle for less!

