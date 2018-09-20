Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/20 05:21:53 pm
82.34 USD   +0.54%
04:18pPOWER PRINCIPLE : A Conversation with Patrick Hamby
PU
09/19IN FOND MEMORY : J. Wayne Leonard, 1950-2018
PU
09/18ENTERGY : Powers Arkansas Communities with $142,000 in Grants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Power Principle: A Conversation with Patrick Hamby

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

Insights > Power Principle: A Conversation with Patrick Hamby

09/20/2018

Patrick Hamby has been with Entergy for 13 years. Currently, he works as a customer service representative with Entergy Louisiana, responsible for managing customer relationships, education opportunities and community involvement, as well as working with elected officials in Jefferson Parish.

What's your power principle at work? Treat others as you would like to be treated. When I'm working to resolve an issue, I always try to put myself in the other person's shoes in order to build consensus and balance the interests of all parties. While we're a regulated utility, we must also remember that we are immersed in the customer service business. Our interactions with our customers leave a lasting impression, and I want those lasting impressions to be positive.

What motivates you to live and work safely? Hands down: family. My wonderful wife Katherine of 16 years and my two lovely children, Mary Frances and Patrick Jr., inspire me to be the best that I can be and to live safe at work and at home.

How do you balance work and family? Like many others, my role demands 24/7 availability. However, with today's technology, I am able to perform work after hours from remote locations, and I am thankful for that.

What is the best work-related advice you have ever been given? This circles back to my power principle; treat others as you would like to be treated. Sweet and simple: if we all took time to walk a mile in someone else's shoes and thought sympathetically before we acted, the world would be a better place.

What project has made you most proud at Entergy? Major restoration events. I started with Entergy on Aug. 9, 2005 - 20 days before Hurricane Katrina affected our service territory. Since then, Entergy Louisiana has encountered hurricanes Rita, Gustav, Ike, Isaac and other major events like the 2016 historic flood and, most recently, a severe winter storm. My experience with Entergy during restoration efforts is that these types of events bring out the best in our employees. I have always been amazed and extremely proud to be a part of the extraordinary efforts involved in our restoration efforts because we are not only rebuilding the electrical system, but we are also helping our customers and the communities that we serve rebuild their lives.

How are you involved in your community? I recently participated in Spring Sweep, a designated cleanup day around Lake Pontchartrain sponsored by Entergy. I took the opportunity to bring my family with me to not only help my community, but also to instill in my young children the value of giving back. Helping better the lives of children is another passion of mine. I was also recently inducted as a new board member for Jefferson Parish Dollars for Scholars, which works to expand access to educational opportunities for Jefferson Parish Public School students through scholarships and academic support.

Would you like to join Patrick as he helps power life? Check out career opportunities with Entergy! You can also keep up with Entergy career opportunities by following us on LinkedIn!

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 14:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
04:18pPOWER PRINCIPLE : A Conversation with Patrick Hamby
PU
09/19IN FOND MEMORY : J. Wayne Leonard, 1950-2018
PU
09/18ENTERGY : Powers Arkansas Communities with $142,000 in Grants
PU
09/18ENTERGY : Dow Jones Sustainability Index Recognizes Added Value Entergy Offers S..
PU
09/17ENTERGY : NRC Issues Renewed Operating Licenses for Indian Point, Plant Still Ex..
PU
09/15ENTERGY : Customers Asked to Limit Energy Usage
PU
09/14ENTERGY : Named a 2018 Finalist for the U.S. Chamber Foundation Corporate Citize..
PU
09/12ENTERGY : Louisiana Sending Crews to the Carolina Coast
PU
09/11ENTERGY : Texas Keeping an Eye on Tropical Weather
PU
09/11ENTERGY : Help is on the Way! Entergy Mississippi Sending Crews to South Carolin..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Entergy plans sale of two nuke plants for decommissioning 
08/01Entergy Corporation (ETR) CEO Leo Denault on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/01Entergy Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Entergy EPS of $1.79 
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 410 M
EBIT 2018 1 944 M
Net income 2018 960 M
Debt 2018 18 508 M
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 16,66
P/E ratio 2019 16,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,92x
EV / Sales 2019 2,99x
Capitalization 14 812 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 88,0 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION3.12%14 812
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.78%57 052
IBERDROLA-1.64%47 487
DOMINION ENERGY-11.28%46 169
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.86%44 318
EXELON CORPORATION9.72%41 766
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.