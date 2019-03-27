Insights > Providing Their Perspective: Women at Entergy Share Their Stories

03/27/2019

Entergy established the Women's Employee Resource Group in 2017 to promote an inclusive environment that empowers, supports and connects women at Entergy. Since its launch, the group has helped to establish a Women's Leadership Advisory Committee, hosted Entergy's inaugural Women's Leadership Forum, and provided a space for women at Entergy to share insights and help the company advance its gender diversity goals.

Check out some of these female trailblazers who are on the front lines at Entergy.

As we close out Women's History Month, we asked members of the Women's Employee Resource Group for their perspective on a variety of workplace topics. They shared what gives them a sense of belonging at work, what having meaningful mentoring relationships means to them and their professional development, how men can empower women in the workplace and what they wish they had known at the beginning of their careers.

On Belonging

Be passionate about what you do. If you love your job, you're more likely to go above and beyond for success and have a sense of belonging. - Cat Wong, energy technology and analytics

I feel a sense of belonging when I am on a team that encourages its members to offer new or different ways of doing things, and every member knows that their ideas will be heard, respected and valued. - Raechelle Munna, legal

As a working mother of three young children, it is such a relief to work with peers and leaders who are in the same stage of life as I am, or have been before, and have compassion, knowledge, wisdom and empathy they can share. - Erin Wilkinson, shared services

On Mentorships

During my first year at Entergy, I was the mentee of Michelle Delery in the mentorship program offered through Entergy Women of Color. I was able to network and meet people in various departments. Professionally it helped me learn new skills, tasks and areas of the business. Personally it helped me increase my confidence in my decisions and gave me the courage to accept challenges. Overall the experience allowed me to mature in numerous ways that I find invaluable. - Tamera McGuire, legal

When I've had the opportunity to mentor others, I got as much out of the relationship as the mentee because I learned different communication and learning styles. I also had the privilege of watching those individuals blossom in their careers to become more efficient and feel more valuable as an employee. - Melissa Hardin, supply chain

Mentorships have been extremely helpful in my career. Oftentimes these mentors have seen my work and shared their positive experience with others. That goes a long way. It has helped build my reputation within the company and also has built my confidence at work. Mentors have also recommended me for roles and opportunities based on that knowledge. - Arrianne Keelen, utility grid mod and strategy

On Allies in the Workplace

​I recommend everyone watch a great TED Talk, ' Three Ways to be a Better Ally in the Workplace ' by Melinda Epler. She talks about how change happens one person at a time, one act at a time. - Nikki Sue Alston, power generation

' by Melinda Epler. She talks about how change happens one person at a time, one act at a time. - Treat us all like humans. Treat women the same as you treat other men - with no differentiation based on gender. In the workplace, we're engineers, marine biologists and chemists - physical gender has nothing to do with our jobs. - Susan McKenzie, nuclear engineering

Men can help by viewing and treating women as equals, regardless of our job function. They can also help by intervening and speaking up if they see anyone else doing otherwise. - Nicole Bradshaw, corporate communications

On What They'd Tell Their Younger Selves

Set your eyes on the big picture, on where and what do you want to become. - Linda Ballard, nuclear

Be confident in yourself. Others may ask you to take on a new assignment or role, and you may not feel you have the skills to get the job done. But recognize those wanting you to stretch understand your true capabilities and have confidence in your ability to succeed. - Michele Lopiccolo, human resources

Map out your career plan early. Treat that plan as a living document, revise it as you achieve your goals, and fine tune it to accommodate changes in your life and ​in the company. - Annette Gallien, power generation

Interested in a look back on women at Entergy? From the front lines to the boardroom, women have played a critical role in our company's history. We reached back into our archives to share some photos from our past and women in our present who are shaping our future at Entergy.

You can catch up with some of the women making history at Entergy during The Power Conference to ADVANCE Women in Utilities, which will be held in New Orleans May 20-21. Entergy is an event sponsor and will also have leaders speaking at the event. Learn more online.