Insights > Update: Entergy Louisiana Continues Storm Restoration Efforts

04/14/2019

Entergy Louisiana crews expect to restore power by tonight to all customers but those in the areas hit hardest by Saturday's severe weather.

Power has been restored to all but about 2,000 customers as of 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Crews will work into the night to restore electricity to the vast majority of the remaining customers who can accept power. Those customers in the hardest hit and remote areas should have power restored Monday, April 15.

The severe weather system that hit Louisiana Saturday, April 13, caused significant damage to the Entergy Louisiana service territory. At their peak, the violent storms knocked out power to approximately 27,300 Entergy Louisiana customers.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baton Rouge

Entergy workers are restoring power across the Baton Rouge region. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, there were 410 customers without electricity. Damage assessment is complete with six poles, 10 transformers and 15 spans of wire damaged that need repair or replacement. Power will be restored to those customers who can receive power Sunday April 14; however, restoration efforts could continue into early Monday morning, April 15.

Customers in the vicinity of July Street in the South Baton Rouge area are impacted by a broken transmission pole. Additional workers and materials are being brought in to complete repairs and restoration will be completed by Sunday night, April 14.

An estimated 50% of the remaining outages are customers served with rear-lot access, and specialized equipment was brought in to complete this time-consuming work. Estimates for restoration will be completed by Sunday evening, April 14.

Zachary

Forty-five customers remain without power in the Zachary area. The Beachgrove Road area will require off-road equipment to complete the restoration. All customers who can receive power are expected to have restored power by this evening, Sunday, April 14.

Port Allen

Port Allen workers are replacing two broken poles with an estimated restoration time of today, Sunday, April 14.

North Louisiana



Arcadia

Some 129 customers remain without power as of 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 14. Damage assessment is 100% complete with workers replacing four broken poles and 20 spans of wire. Additional workers are restoring power to customers on the westside of Lincoln Parish between Ruston and Grambling. Customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, April 14, except for customers around the Lake D'arbonne area in Union Parish due to high water access, and customers who sustained damage to customer-owned equipment.

Bastrop

Approximately 434 customers remain without power as of 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 14. Damage assessment is 100% complete with workers replacing 50 broken poles and 111 spans of wire. The communities of Pioneer, Forest, Lake Providence and Tallulah sustained heavy damage and off-road equipment will be needed to access large sections of Entergy facilities in these areas. Most customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday night, April 14, except for isolated sections in the Forest, Lake Providence, Pioneer and Tallulah areas, where restoration will continue into Monday, April 15.

Grayson

All customers who can receive power are restored.

Jonesboro

Fifty-eight customers remain without power as of 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 14. Damage assessment is 100% complete with workers replacing eight broken poles and 41 spans of wire. Customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday evening, April 14.

West Monroe/Monroe

Some 326 customers remain without power as of 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 14. Damage assessment is 100% complete with workers replacing 26 broken poles and 58 spans of wire with significant damage in South Monroe around the King Oaks Subdivision, Richwood Road and Prairie Road. All customers who can receive power are expected to be restored by Sunday April 14, except those in inaccessible areas and customers who sustained damage to customer-owned equipment in the West Monroe areas near River Road and Philpot Road.

Winnsboro

Approximately 345 customers remain without power as of 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 14. Damage assessment is 100% complete with workers replacing 25 broken poles and 37 spans of wire with significant damage in the communities of Newellton, St. Joseph and isolated areas of Tensas Parish that required off-road equipment to complete repairs. Customers who can receive power are expected to be restored by Sunday April 14, except those remaining customers in Tensas Parish where Entergy equipment sustained significant damage late Saturday night, April 13. Those customers will have power restored on Monday, April 15.

Additional Points:Safety is always our priority and we want it to be yours too.

Call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

Customers who sustained damage to their facilities will need to have repairs made by an electrician as well as obtain the proper permits before power can be reconnected. Once customers have completed all necessary repairs to their electrical equipment and obtained the necessary permits, they should call 1-800-368-3749 to request a service reconnection order.

