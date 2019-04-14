News Center > Update: Entergy Mississippi Continues Storm Restoration Efforts

For Immediate Release

04/15/2019

Entergy Mississippi continues to restore power after severe weather swept through our service territory yesterday. At 6:45 p.m., about 11,000 customers remain without power. See additional restoration information by county below and check our View Outages map for the latest updates.

Adams County

Natchez

Entergy has a broken pole and high voltage wires on the ground on Cemetery Road due to fallen trees and limbs in the area. Entergy crews are in route to make repairs, and off-road equipment will be brought in due to the rough terrain. All customers that can receive power should be back on by late evening, April 14.

Attala County

Damage assessment is complete. Entergy workers including contractors are working on restoration. We estimate service will be restored to most customers that can receive power by 10 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

Amite County

Liberty

Damage is severe for Jerusalem Road with one broken pole and another pole damaged by falling trees and limbs. A vegetation crew will be brought into clean up trees and limbs, and off-road equipment will be needed due to the rough terrain. Entergy is planning to restore the power by Sunday night, April 14 to most customers. However, some may not be restored until Monday, April 15.

Copiah County

Crystal Springs

The Henry Road and County Line Road damage assessment has been completed. A pine tree fell, breaking electrical wires and four crossarms. A crew will use specialized off-road equipment to access the damaged area and complete repairs. Estimated restoration time is 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

Covington County

Mount Olive

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

Franklin County

Roxie

Entergy crews are working to restore power after a tree and limbs fell on the high voltage power lines. The McNair Road customers should have power restored by Sunday evening, April 14. Seal Road will require additional work, but we are trying to restore power by late evening, Sunday, April 14.

Hinds County

Jackson

Assessment is 95 percent complete. Outages are scattered with wires down in several areas and at least four broken poles. We have a combination of 60 Entergy and contract line workers working in the area. Power is expected to be restored to all customers that can safely take power by late Monday, April 15. We now have 1,040 customers out which is down from a peak of 3,800.

Other areas of Hinds County are 80 percent assessed. While some customers will have power restored tonight, others will be carried over into Monday, April 15.

Holmes County

Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy workers including contractors are working on restoration where assessment has been completed. We estimate service will be restored to most customers that can receive power by 10 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

Leake County

Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy workers including contractors are working on restoration where assessment has been completed. We estimate service will be restored to most customers that can receive power by 10 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

Madison County

Due to the severe thunderstorms along with high winds that have moved through the area, we experienced numerous outages. Over 4,237 customers have been restored and as of 5 p.m., 1,414 customers remain without power. Damage assessment is at 85 percent assessed. Entergy linemen, scouting, and vegetation personnel along with additional contract employees continue assessing damage and working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. Restoration efforts will continue this evening April 14 however, some customers will remain without power overnight.

Pike County

Fernwood

The Airport Road and Dogwood Lane area has high voltage wires down in multiple places due to falling trees and limbs. Entergy is planning for power to be restored by 10 p.m. today, April 14.

The Gibson and Hill Roads have high voltage wires down in multiple places due to falling trees and limbs. Entergy is planning for power to be restored by noon Monday, April 15.

Rankin County

Brandon

Damage assessment is 100 percent complete. Currently, 438 customers remain without power. A tree fell on a transmission line outside right of way in the Crossgates area, and crews continue to work to restore power. All customers that can take power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

Florence

Damage assessment is 100 percent complete. Restoration efforts continue. Currently, 11 customers remain without power. As crews continue to work to restore power, all customers that can take power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., April 14.

Flowood

Damage assessment is 100 percent complete. Restoration efforts continue. Currently, 14 customers remain without power. As crews continue to work to restore power, all customers that can take power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., April 14.

Pearl

Damage assessment is 100 percent complete. Restoration efforts continue. Currently, 51 customers remain without power. As crews continue to work to restore power, all customers that can take power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., April 14.

Pelahatchie

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

Piney Woods

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

Richland

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

Star

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

Whitfield

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

Scott County

Morton

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

Simpson County

Braxton

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

D'Lo

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

Magee

Damage assessment is 100 percent complete. Restoration efforts continue. Currently, 1 customer remains without power. As crews continue to work to restore power, all customers that can take power are expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m., April 14.

Mendenhall

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

Smith County

Mize

Damage assessment is 100 percent complete. Restoration efforts continue. As crews continue to work to restore power, all customers that can take power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., April 14.

Raleigh

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and are able to receive power safely should contact 1-800-9-OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243.

Walthall County

Tylertown

Damage assessment for Fortenberry Road, Silver Drive, New River Road, Love Creek Drive has been completed. A tree fell onto three-phase line, damaging four crossarms and several spans of wire. Restoration is underway with estimated restoration time of 6 pm on Sunday, April 14th.

Damage assessment for the Ginn Road area has been completed. A tree fell, breaking electrical wires and a pole. Estimated restoration is noon, Monday, April 15.

Warren County

Vicksburg

As of 5 p.m., approximately 6,100 customers are without power as a result of a tornado that caused damage to Entergy's electrical system. Entergy has over 200 restoration workers in the area. Crews are focused on restoring power to critical customers such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police stations.

As of 5 p.m. April 14, damage assessments are 35 percent complete. Based on the number and location of outages, Entergy estimates that restoration could take two to three days to restore power for some customers in the hardest hit areas.

Over 50 broken poles and four and a half miles of power lines are down. As we begin the restoration process, safety continues to be our first priority. Please stay away from any downed power lines as they should be considered energized and dangerous. Please go to entergystormcenter.com for safety tips, to sign up for text messages and to download the Entergy app.

Wilkinson County

Centreville

Crews are working in the Highway 98 East area repairing multiple cross arms, damaged poles, and picking up high voltage wire that was damaged due to trees and limbs falling. The rough terrain required off-road equipment to be brought in to assist with work in the area. All customers that can receive power should be restored by late evening, Sunday, April 14.

Yazoo County

Damage assessment is complete. Entergy workers including contractors are working on restoration. We estimate service will be restored to most customers that can receive power by 10 pm Sunday, April 14. There is one case on Old Benton Road that serves three customers that could carry over to tomorrow, Monday, April 15.