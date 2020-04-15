Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Update: Power Restored to More Than 34,000 Entergy Mississippi Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

Insights > Update: Power Restored to More Than 34,000 Entergy Mississippi Customers

Update: Power Restored to More Than 34,000 Entergy Mississippi Customers
By: Leyla Goodsell • Senior Communications Specialist

04/15/2020

Entergy Mississippi crews have made steady storm restoration progress since Easter Sunday. Power has been restored to more than 34,000 customers. As of 7 p.m., about 6,000 customers remain without power, down from a peak of nearly 41,000. We expect to restore most customers who can safely take power by late tonight. Some outages will carry over through Thursday evening, especially in the hardest-hit areas of Carroll, Coahoma, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery, Panola, Sunflower, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties.

Our scouts have identified 427 broken poles, 890 spans of wire down, and damage to 94 transformers throughout our service area. We have more than 1,150 field workers, contractors and support staff assisting with our restoration efforts. As service is restored in parts of our territory, we are reassigning crews to areas still without power.

We remain focused on safety. As we restore service, we continue to maintain our additional safety precautions adopted due to COVID-19 pandemic. For your safety and theirs, please continue to provide our utility workers with the space needed to complete restoration work. Do not approach utility workers at a job site. Our work sites can be dangerous locations and interruptions will slow our workers' progress.

We urge customers to also maintain safety at home. You can find safety information and emergency tips at the Entergy Storm Center.

We will continue to keep you informed using the following channels:

Thank you for your continued patience!

Leyla Goodsell
Senior Communications Specialist

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 00:15:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
08:16pUPDATE : Power Restored to More Than 34,000 Entergy Mississippi Customers
PU
07:36pENTERGY : Arkansas Restoration Efforts for April 12 Thunderstorms
PU
05:57aENTERGY : Arkansas Restoration Crews Making Progress
AQ
04/14ENTERGY : Mississippi Public Service Commission Gives Green Light to 1,000-Acre ..
PR
04/14ENTERGY : Arkansas Work Crews Continuing to Restore Power Due to Easter Sunday S..
AQ
04/13ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Restoration Update
AQ
04/09ENTERGY : New Orleans Launches New Energy Efficiency Online Marketplace
PU
04/08ENTERGY : Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
PR
04/07ENTERGY : Launches $385,000 Mississippi Relief Fund
PU
04/01ENTERGY : UPDATE – Entergy New Orleans extends the suspension of disconnec..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 948 M
EBIT 2020 2 109 M
Net income 2020 1 077 M
Debt 2020 20 174 M
Yield 2020 3,84%
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
EV / Sales2021 3,61x
Capitalization 19 541 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 121,41  $
Last Close Price 97,31  $
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-15.98%20 214
NEXTERA ENERGY0.09%118 629
ENEL S.P.A.-8.84%71 842
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.97%68 755
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.87%66 371
IBERDROLA-1.48%64 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group