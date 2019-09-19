Insights > Update: Tropical Storm Imelda

By: Texas Editorial Team

09/19/2019

Significant rainfall and flash flooding continue to affect our service territory. Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Harris, Galveston, Liberty, Chambers and Montgomery counties have been affected, with some areas receiving more than 30 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. As of 5:00 pm Entergy Texas has approximately 34,000 customers without power.

We have mobilized equipment and requested more than 400 additional workers to the impacted areas and have begun restoring power where it is safe to do so. Once additional roads are passable, our damage assessment team will patrol the lines and view the facilities to determine the amount of damage to our electrical system. High water significantly hampers our ability to begin restoration activities.

Safety is an Entergy key value and our first priority. Then, restoring power is a core value. We are restoring service where it is safe to do so. First, we restore power to critical community infrastructure and essential services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, police and fire stations, and communication systems. Then, we will concentrate our resources on restoring the largest number of customers first.

Beaumont

Although flood waters from Tropical Storm Imelda are beginning to recede, this area is still experiencing heavy rains. However, we have started the restoration process by mobilizing our crews and equipment in the hardest hit areas. Where accessible, and weather permitting, crews are beginning the damage assessments. In Beaumont, there are currently 2,000 customers without power and based on our latest damage assessments, the current estimated restoration time for customers is no later than Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Cleveland

We have started the restoration process by mobilizing our crews and equipment. There are currently 5,500 customers in Cleveland without power. Where accessible, crews are beginning the damage assessments. The current estimated restoration time in this area based on our latest damage assessments is at the latest, Friday by 11:00 pm.

Conroe

Flood waters are beginning to recede, and we have started the restoration process by mobilizing our crews and equipment. There are currently 5,600 customers in Conroe without power. Where accessible, crews are beginning the damage assessments. The current estimated restoration time in this area based on our latest damage assessments is, at the latest, Thursday at midnight.

Dayton

Although flood waters from Tropical Storm Imelda are beginning to recede, this area is still experiencing heavy rains. However, we have started the restoration process by mobilizing our crews and equipment in the hardest hit areas. Where accessible, and weather permitting, crews are beginning the damage assessments. In Dayton, there are currently 1,300 customers without power and based on our latest damage assessments, the current estimated restoration time for customers is at the latest, Saturday at 8:00 pm.

New Caney

Flood waters are beginning to recede, and we have started the restoration process by mobilizing our crews and equipment. There are currently 3,600 customers in New Caney without power. Where accessible, crews are beginning the damage assessments. The current estimated restoration time in this area based on our latest damage assessments is, at the latest, Saturday at 12:00 pm.

Orange, Vidor

Although flood waters from Tropical Storm Imelda are beginning to recede, area is still experiencing heavy rains. However, we have started the restoration process by mobilizing our crews and equipment in the hardest hit areas. Where accessible, and weather permitting, crews are beginning the damage assessments. In Orange and Vidor, there are currently 4,200 customers without power and based on our latest damage assessments, the current estimated restoration time for customers is, at the latest, Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Port Arthur

Although flood waters from Tropical Storm Imelda are beginning to recede, this area is still experiencing heavy rains. However, we have started the restoration process by mobilizing our crews and equipment in the hardest hit areas. Where accessible, and weather permitting, crews are beginning the damage assessments as the first step. In Port Arthur, there are currently 5,400 customers without power and based on our latest damage assessments, the current estimated restoration time for customers is, at the latest, Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Winnie

Although flood waters from Tropical Storm Imelda are beginning to recede, this area is still experiencing heavy rains. However, we have started the restoration process by mobilizing our crews and equipment in the hardest hit areas. Where accessible, and weather permitting, crews are beginning the damage assessments as the first step. In Winnie, there are currently 7,300 customers without power and based on our latest damage assessments, the current estimated restoration time for customers is Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Note: All restoration time estimates are subject to change based on revised damage assessments

Huntsville, Navasota, Silsbee, Woodlands

These areas have received minimal impact from Tropical Storm Imelda. If you are experiencing a power outage, please report it by calling 1-800-9OUTAGE (1 800 968 8243).

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1 800 9OUTAGE or 1 800 968 8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment. Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground. If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel. Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home. Try to stay off the roads. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration. If rising flood waters enter your property, shut off all breakers until it is safe to turn them back on.

We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application:

Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress. Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374 or visit entergytext.com. Follow us on Twitter.com/Entergy or Facebook.com/Entergy. Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

Tags Storm CenterTexas Texas Editorial Team