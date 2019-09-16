Log in
We Have a Winner: Entergy a Top 10 Clean Transportation Leader in New Orleans Metro Area

Insights > We Have a Winner: Entergy a Top 10 Clean Transportation Leader in New Orleans Metro Area

We Have a Winner: Entergy a Top 10 Clean Transportation Leader in New Orleans Metro Area
By: Ann Becker

09/16/2019

Company's fleet of clean-fueled vehicles helps region boost sustainability by reducing gasoline use and greenhouse gas emissions.

If there were a NASCAR event based on running the cleanest vehicles rather than the fastest, Entergy would be on the leader board, helping the Greater New Orleans community capture a green checkered flag.

Last year, Entergy Corporation operated one of the cleanest fleets of vehicles in the New Orleans metro area, helping the business community accomplish sustainability goals and set new records for fuel and emissions reductions. The company ranked in the top ten among 30 businesses that received a Clean Fleet Award from the Regional Planning Commission's Clean Fuel Partnership and Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.

'As an environmental leader, Entergy has been on the forefront of investing in clean transportation technologies for many years,' said Byron Montgomery, Entergy's vehicle fleet superintendent for South Louisiana and Texas. 'We're pleased to see that our strategy is making a positive impact on the environment and setting the stage for even greater fuel and emissions reductions in the future.'

Entergy has earned recognition as a clean transportation fleet leader in the New Orleans metro area for eight years. Locally, the company currently operates 34 electric vehicles, 196 vehicles that use biofuels and 11 forklifts fueled by propane. By employing cleaner technologies in daily operations, Entergy reduced nearly 69,000 gasoline gallon equivalents and averted 523 tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2018.

Throughout its four-state service region, Entergy operates 138 electric vehicles, 808 biofuel vehicles and 76 propane forklifts. In 2018, these technologies resulted in total reduced of 1,243,725 gasoline gallon equivalents and avoided of 16,167 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Awardees' combined efforts last year set two regional records by reducing approximately 4.7 million GGEs and averting 31,917 tons of GHGs - the air quality equivalent of taking nearly 7,000 typical passenger vehicles off the road, as measured by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Clean Fleet Award program recognizes businesses in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes that champion domestic clean fuels, fuel-saving technologies and energy-efficient vehicle programs and policies.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 20:01:05 UTC
