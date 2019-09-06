Log in
Women in Nuclear: Alex Klug

09/06/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

Insights > Women in Nuclear: Alex Klug

Women in Nuclear: Alex Klug
By: Val Gent

09/06/2019

Nuclear energy plays an important role in both our economies and our nation's clean energy future. At Entergy, we own, operate, support and provide management services to a national fleet of reactors in eight locations in the United States. We employ more than 6,000 employees across our nuclear operations, and we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. In a new series, we'll be spotlighting some of the women who work at our Palisades Power Plant in Covert, Michigan, which provides enough energy to power about 800,000 homes.

Alex Klug, Equipment Reliability Coordinator

'There's no skewing the fact that I'm in a male-dominated field. I wish that being the only woman in a meeting happened much less often, but I use the opportunity to take my space, display my expertise and add value to the discussion. Entergy has a network supporting women. The diverse ideas and opinions expressed by women are valued by leadership, as women often approach issues from a different angle. Women earn leadership positions and maintain them by securing the trust of their teams.

'I had my first opportunity to work for Palisades as a co-op student during my junior and senior years in collegiate chemical engineering. The experience benefited my job search, and I landed a position at a nuclear research reactor under the Department of Energy. After five years, I reached out to contacts I'd made at Palisades and accepted a position in the engineering department. I spent three years as a system engineer and was recently promoted to be the equipment reliability coordinator. This role allows me to interact with department leaders across the site and corporate executives across the fleet to directly impact the performance of the plant.

'Entergy has offered each and every employee at Palisades a position within the Entergy fleet following the 2022 shutdown. This displays that Entergy understands the impact of the plant shutdown on employees and values the quality of workers and talent at Palisades.'

Nuclear generation is an important source of large-scale, clean, reliable, stable, affordable and virtually emission-free energy. At Entergy, we continue to invest in our nuclear generation assets to maximize their output and ensure safe, reliable operation. If you're interested in joining Alex as she powers life for our customers, check out our nuclear job openings.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 16:06:04 UTC
