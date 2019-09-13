Log in
Women in Nuclear: Carrie Jones

09/13/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

Insights > Women in Nuclear: Carrie Jones

Women in Nuclear: Carrie Jones
By: Val Gent

09/13/2019

Nuclear energy plays an important role in both our economies and our nation's clean energy future. At Entergy, we own, operate, support and provide management services to a national fleet of reactors in eight locations in the United States. We employ more than 6,000 employees across our nuclear operations, and we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. In a new series, we'll be spotlighting some of the women who work at our Palisades Power Plant in Covert, Michigan, which provides enough energy to power about 800,000 homes.

Carrie Jones, Senior Specialist for Primary Chemistry

'I enjoy working at Palisades, as we have team members who always look for opportunities to improve and strive for more.

'My nuclear journey started while attending Michigan State University. I participated with INROADS - a program that helps students transition into careers from the classroom. The program sent my resume to a number of companies, one of them Consumers Energy - the company that owned Palisades at the time. Palisades was looking for an intern that had computer skills, and human resources forwarded my resume to them. I was hired as a chemistry intern the summer of 2000, which led to full-time employment. I graduated in May 2001, and started work in June 2001.

'All of my time at Palisades has been with the chemistry department. Over the past 18 years, I've been given the opportunity to develop my skills and advance my career. Today, my formal role is senior specialist for primary chemistry. When I started, I was placed in charge of the diesel fuel oil program and was considered a system engineer of the chemistry panels for the turbine analyzer and nuclear steam supply systems, as well as the software owner of a chemistry database system.

'As the years went by, additional duties or responsibilities were added like radiochemistry, department training coordinator, and chemistry department software owner. Women interested in joining nuclear need to be flexible and be open to new ideas and concepts. If you're dedicated, your hard work will pay off.'

Nuclear generation is an important source of large-scale, clean, reliable, stable, affordable and virtually emission-free energy. At Entergy, we continue to invest in our nuclear generation assets to maximize their output and ensure safe, reliable operation. If you're interested in joining Carrie as she powers life for our customers, check out our nuclear job openings.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 17:26:01 UTC
