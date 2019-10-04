Log in
Women in Nuclear: Joyce Keller

10/04/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

Insights > Women in Nuclear: Joyce Keller

Women in Nuclear: Joyce Keller
By: Val Gent

10/04/2019

Nuclear energy plays an important role in both our economies and our nation's clean energy future. At Entergy, we own, operate, support and provide management services to a national fleet of reactors in eight locations in the United States. We employ more than 6,000 employees across our nuclear operations, and we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. In a new series, we'll be spotlighting some of the women who work at our Palisades Power Plant in Covert, Michigan, which provides enough energy to power about 800,000 homes.

Joyce Keller, Senior Technical Instructor

'Prior to Palisades, I worked at various insurance and law offices, but I was looking for more variety and the opportunity to grow. Friends who worked at the plant encouraged me to apply. Over the past 30 years, I've found great mentors at various stages of my career, and they worked with me to help improve and upgrade my skill set. With encouragement and a desire to grow, I was willing to venture out of my comfort zone on many occasions, each time gaining confidence to support my next move. My high standards for quality were recognized and supported by others who helped direct me to positions where high standards were essential. I've had many great experiences, met many great people, and through hard work, I've enjoyed rewarding employment!

'My journey at Palisades began in December 1987 as a temporary employee entering maintenance work order data. I now reside in the training department as the instructional technologist coordinating instructor training, monitoring adherence to the systematic approach to training process, and coordinating training program accreditation renewal activities. Between 1988 and 1995 as a permanent employee, I held various clerical positions before being promoted to records supervisor. Later, I coordinated various programs for the site, such as engineering training, corrective action and assessment, and performance indicators.

'I encourage women to apply, find and use mentors, step out of your comfort zone, do not accept the status quo, and you will grow!'

Nuclear generation is an important source of large-scale, clean, reliable, stable, affordable and virtually emission-free energy. At Entergy, we continue to invest in our nuclear generation assets to maximize their output and ensure safe, reliable operation. If you're interested in joining Monica as she powers life for our customers, check out our nuclear job openings.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 00:56:08 UTC
