Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/30 12:33:18 pm
113.025 USD   0.00%
12:07pWOMEN IN NUCLEAR : Kami Miller
PU
02:25aA DECADE OF RESULTS : Entergy's Super Tax Day a Game Changer for Mississippians
AQ
08/29ENTERGY : Test 300
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Women in Nuclear: Kami Miller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

Insights > Women in Nuclear: Kami Miller

Women in Nuclear: Kami Miller
By: Val Gent

08/30/2019

Nuclear energy plays an important role in both our economies and our nation's clean energy future. At Entergy, we own, operate, support and provide management services to a national fleet of reactors in eight locations in the United States. We employ more than 6,000 employees across our nuclear operations, and we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. In a new series, we'll be spotlighting some of the women who work at our Palisades Power Plant in Covert, Michigan, which provides enough energy to power about 800,000 homes.

Kami Miller, Human Performance Coordinator

'I've been very fortunate over the years to have several people in my corner, mentoring me and continuing to push me out of my comfort zone. One of the best things about working in nuclear power is that the opportunities are limitless. If your background is in engineering, but you'd like to work in maintenance, there's a success path to get you there.

'I started working at Palisades in June of 2009. My fiancé at the time, now husband, worked there and encouraged me to apply. My background was in chemistry, but I was hired in an administrative role in the security group. After about a year, I moved over to the performance improvement group. I was provided many opportunities to learn and continue to grow within that group. I started out working with assessments and benchmarking, then moved on to cause analysis.

'Currently, I'm the human performance coordinator for the station. I observe work and analyze site-wide data to identify station trends and performance gaps. If you've considered applying to work at Palisades, go for it. There's a success path for you, if you choose to take it.'

Nuclear generation is an important source of large-scale, clean, reliable, stable, affordable and virtually emission-free energy. At Entergy, we continue to invest in our nuclear generation assets to maximize their output and ensure safe, reliable operation. If you're interested in joining Kami as she powers life for our customers, check out our nuclear job openings.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
12:07pWOMEN IN NUCLEAR : Kami Miller
PU
02:25aA DECADE OF RESULTS : Entergy's Super Tax Day a Game Changer for Mississippians
AQ
08/29ENTERGY : Test 300
PU
08/29ENTERGY : Keeping the Power Flowing to Shenandoah
PU
08/29ENTERGY : Powers Posse Scholar with Career in Transmission
PU
08/28A DECADE OF RESULTS : Entergy's Super Tax Day a Game Changer for Mississippians;..
AQ
08/26ENTERGY : Completes Sale of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station to Holtec
PR
08/26ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Pilgrim License Transfer Approved by Nuclear Regulatory ..
AQ
08/23ENTERGY : Pilgrim License Transfer Approved by Nuclear Regulatory Commission
PR
08/23ENTERGY : Arkansas Saving Customers Money through Entergy Solutions
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 671 M
EBIT 2019 2 008 M
Net income 2019 1 025 M
Debt 2019 19 643 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,61x
EV / Sales2020 3,62x
Capitalization 22 472 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 110,35  $
Last Close Price 113,02  $
Spread / Highest target 7,06%
Spread / Average Target -2,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION30.50%22 472
NEXTERA ENERGY INC27.21%105 939
ENEL SPA28.89%74 577
DUKE ENERGY CORP7.49%67 585
IBERDROLA33.31%65 830
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.82%63 912
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group