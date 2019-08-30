Insights > Women in Nuclear: Kami Miller

By: Val Gent

08/30/2019

Nuclear energy plays an important role in both our economies and our nation's clean energy future. At Entergy, we own, operate, support and provide management services to a national fleet of reactors in eight locations in the United States. We employ more than 6,000 employees across our nuclear operations, and we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. In a new series, we'll be spotlighting some of the women who work at our Palisades Power Plant in Covert, Michigan, which provides enough energy to power about 800,000 homes.

Kami Miller, Human Performance Coordinator

'I've been very fortunate over the years to have several people in my corner, mentoring me and continuing to push me out of my comfort zone. One of the best things about working in nuclear power is that the opportunities are limitless. If your background is in engineering, but you'd like to work in maintenance, there's a success path to get you there.

'I started working at Palisades in June of 2009. My fiancé at the time, now husband, worked there and encouraged me to apply. My background was in chemistry, but I was hired in an administrative role in the security group. After about a year, I moved over to the performance improvement group. I was provided many opportunities to learn and continue to grow within that group. I started out working with assessments and benchmarking, then moved on to cause analysis.

'Currently, I'm the human performance coordinator for the station. I observe work and analyze site-wide data to identify station trends and performance gaps. If you've considered applying to work at Palisades, go for it. There's a success path for you, if you choose to take it.'

Nuclear generation is an important source of large-scale, clean, reliable, stable, affordable and virtually emission-free energy. At Entergy, we continue to invest in our nuclear generation assets to maximize their output and ensure safe, reliable operation. If you're interested in joining Kami as she powers life for our customers, check out our nuclear job openings.