Insights > Women in Nuclear: Monica Peak

By: Val Gent

09/27/2019

Nuclear energy plays an important role in both our economies and our nation's clean energy future. At Entergy, we own, operate, support and provide management services to a national fleet of reactors in eight locations in the United States. We employ more than 6,000 employees across our nuclear operations, and we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. In a new series, we'll be spotlighting some of the women who work at our Palisades Power Plant in Covert, Michigan, which provides enough energy to power about 800,000 homes.

Monica Peak, Regulatory Affairs Specialist

'Most people are surprised that I have a degree in English literature and work in nuclear power. There is more to power generation than the engineering piece!

'The opportunities to develop and grow both personally and professionally have been abundant throughout my career. I began my career in nuclear in 2012 at Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station in Omaha, Nebraska. I started as a contractor scheduling major projects and then moved to an in-house position in the corrective action program as an admin specialist. I later transitioned into maintenance as a mechanical maintenance scheduler.

'After Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station was shuttered for decommissioning in 2016, I joined the Palisades team as their production scheduler. Palisades has allowed me to hone my skills and continue to grow professionally. After the shutdown announcement at Palisades, I took advantage of a position opening to pivot from production to regulatory assurance as a regulatory affairs specialist. I have the opportunity to work with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission residents and oversee programs related to compliance. I enjoy that each day presents opportunities to learn something new about the plant and our regulatory requirements.

'Getting your foot in the door can be challenging, but I'd advise anyone considering applying to absolutely go for it! I encourage people to be persistent and keep interviewing for roles that appear interesting. The nuclear industry provides ample training and opportunity to achieve your developmental goals. It's hard work, but it's rewarding.'

Nuclear generation is an important source of large-scale, clean, reliable, stable, affordable and virtually emission-free energy. At Entergy, we continue to invest in our nuclear generation assets to maximize their output and ensure safe, reliable operation. If you're interested in joining Monica as she powers life for our customers, check out our nuclear job openings.