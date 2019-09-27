Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/27 04:10:00 pm
117.5 USD   -0.04%
05:13pWOMEN IN NUCLEAR : Monica Peak
PU
09/21ENTERGY : 9.21.19 PM Update - Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/21ENTERGY : Majority of Customers Restored After Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Women in Nuclear: Monica Peak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Insights > Women in Nuclear: Monica Peak

Women in Nuclear: Monica Peak
By: Val Gent

09/27/2019

Nuclear energy plays an important role in both our economies and our nation's clean energy future. At Entergy, we own, operate, support and provide management services to a national fleet of reactors in eight locations in the United States. We employ more than 6,000 employees across our nuclear operations, and we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. In a new series, we'll be spotlighting some of the women who work at our Palisades Power Plant in Covert, Michigan, which provides enough energy to power about 800,000 homes.

Monica Peak, Regulatory Affairs Specialist

'Most people are surprised that I have a degree in English literature and work in nuclear power. There is more to power generation than the engineering piece!

'The opportunities to develop and grow both personally and professionally have been abundant throughout my career. I began my career in nuclear in 2012 at Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station in Omaha, Nebraska. I started as a contractor scheduling major projects and then moved to an in-house position in the corrective action program as an admin specialist. I later transitioned into maintenance as a mechanical maintenance scheduler.

'After Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station was shuttered for decommissioning in 2016, I joined the Palisades team as their production scheduler. Palisades has allowed me to hone my skills and continue to grow professionally. After the shutdown announcement at Palisades, I took advantage of a position opening to pivot from production to regulatory assurance as a regulatory affairs specialist. I have the opportunity to work with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission residents and oversee programs related to compliance. I enjoy that each day presents opportunities to learn something new about the plant and our regulatory requirements.

'Getting your foot in the door can be challenging, but I'd advise anyone considering applying to absolutely go for it! I encourage people to be persistent and keep interviewing for roles that appear interesting. The nuclear industry provides ample training and opportunity to achieve your developmental goals. It's hard work, but it's rewarding.'

Nuclear generation is an important source of large-scale, clean, reliable, stable, affordable and virtually emission-free energy. At Entergy, we continue to invest in our nuclear generation assets to maximize their output and ensure safe, reliable operation. If you're interested in joining Monica as she powers life for our customers, check out our nuclear job openings.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 21:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
05:13pWOMEN IN NUCLEAR : Monica Peak
PU
09/21ENTERGY : 9.21.19 PM Update - Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/21ENTERGY : Majority of Customers Restored After Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/21ENTERGY : 9.21.19 Update - Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/20ENTERGY : 9.20.19 PM Update - Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/20WOMEN IN NUCLEAR : Virginia Moceri
PU
09/209.20.19 UPDATE : Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/19UPDATE : Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/19ENTERGY : Flood Safety
PU
09/19ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Dow Jones Sustainability Index Recognizes Entergy's Acti..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 552 M
EBIT 2019 2 009 M
Net income 2019 1 008 M
Debt 2019 19 667 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,73x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
Capitalization 23 372 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 112,53  $
Last Close Price 117,55  $
Spread / Highest target 8,89%
Spread / Average Target -4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION36.57%23 372
NEXTERA ENERGY INC33.31%111 018
ENEL S.P.A.35.45%75 961
DUKE ENERGY CORP11.47%70 091
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.01%66 378
IBERDROLA35.08%65 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group