Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

‘On My Team Forever': Entergy Lineman in Airboat Helps Beached Boaters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Insights > 'On My Team Forever': Entergy Lineman in Airboat Helps Beached Boaters

07/25/2019

Lonnie Hamilton has been driving boats all his life - a skill that's handy in the Bayou State, where there's way more water than land.

Hamilton is an Entergy lineman based in the New Orleans metro region, and unlike most linemen who drive service trucks, his vehicle of choice is an airboat. On a typical workday, he can be seen skimming through the bayous and marshes of south Louisiana answering service calls, maintaining equipment and making sure customers have reliable power.

But as a recent incident proved, Hamilton's airboat can be useful beyond his Entergy duties. After finishing a workday in late June down in lower Plaquemines Parish, Hamilton and fellow crew members noticed a group of people waving for help near Cox Bay. They found that two boaters had run aground on a sand bar. Another boat with a crew of four had stopped to help, but they couldn't pull it free.

'It was a V-bottom boat and was rocking back and forth, like a rocking chair,' Hamilton said. 'The two women in the boat had been out there a couple hours standing in water about 8 or 10 inches deep. They might have been out there all night had we not spotted them.'

Hamilton tied a line to the beached boat and advised everyone to give him a wide berth and secure anything in their boats that could get blown off by the powerful fan. With onlookers at a safe distance, he started his airboat and went to work.

'I figured out that I needed to pull the boat in circles' to dislodge it, he said. 'After the second big circle, I was able to pull it loose and into deeper water. It took about 20 minutes.'

With the boat safely afloat in deeper waters, Hamilton followed the boaters back to the Pointe-a-la-Hache Marina, about 30 minutes away.

'They were very thankful. They thanked us two or three times,' said Hamilton, who has spent his 18-year Entergy career serving customers throughout the area. 'I wasn't going to leave, and I wanted to try my best to help. It's what we would have done on any day.'

Stanley Bordelon, a contractor based in Simmesport who was working with the crew that day, was so impressed that he emailed Entergy about Hamilton's feat.

'I spent four years in the Coast Guard doing search and rescue, and I didn't run across too many people like Lonnie who would stop and assist the way he did,' Bordelon wrote. 'I'm not sure if it's protocol, training or just a big heart - he will be on my team forever.'

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 22:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
06:40p&LSQUO;ON MY TEAM FOREVER' : Entergy Lineman in Airboat Helps Beached Boaters
PU
07/24ENTERGY : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PU
07/23ENTERGY : Community Power Scholarship Program Fueling Dreams
PU
07/22ENTERGY : Texas Named Business of the Quarter by Navasota Grimes County Chamber
PU
07/22ENTERGY : Tate County Wins Excellerator Grant from Entergy Mississippi, Inc.
PU
07/22ENTERGY : Secures Nearly $34 Million in Tax Returns for its Customers
PU
07/17ENTERGY : Restoration to Be Completed This Evening to Customers Who Can Receive ..
PU
07/17ENTERGY : Earns 'Best Place to Work' Honor
PU
07/17ENTERGY : Crews Making Progress Restoring Power in Hardest Hit Areas
PU
07/17ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Greater Grenada Partnership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 887 M
EBIT 2019 2 042 M
Net income 2019 1 024 M
Debt 2019 19 667 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,39x
EV / Sales2020 3,46x
Capitalization 20 635 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 105,91  $
Last Close Price 104,02  $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.83%20 762
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.85%100 605
ENEL24.39%71 705
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.02%63 471
IBERDROLA23.11%60 771
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.21%60 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group