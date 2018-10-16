Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Enterprise Bancorp, Inc    EBTC

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC (EBTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/16 10:00:00 pm
32.35 USD   +1.47%
10:07pEnterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/10ENTERPRISE BANC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19ENTERPRISE BANC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EBTC)

On October 16, 2018, the Board of Directors of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on December 3, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2018.  The 2018 dividend rate represents a 7.4% increase over the 2017 dividend rate.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all of its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank.  The Company is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.  Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic banking options, and insurance services.  The Company also provides a range of investment advisory, wealth management and trust services delivered via two channels, Enterprise Wealth Management and Enterprise Wealth Services. The Company’s headquarters and Enterprise Bank’s main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts.  The Company’s primary market area is the Greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire (Southern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties).  Enterprise Bank has 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem and Windham.

Contact Info: James A. Marcotte, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5614

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC
10:15pENTERPRISE BANCORP INC /MA/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07pEnterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/10ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07BANCORP : MA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/19ENTERPRISE BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19ENTERPRISE BANCORP INC /MA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
07/19Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Net Income of $7.6 Mil..
GL
07/17ENTERPRISE BANCORP INC /MA/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/17BANCORP : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05/10ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Enterprise Bancorp reports Q2 results 
07/17Enterprise Bancorp declares $0.145 dividend 
05/0322 Upcoming Dividend Increases 
04/19Enterprise Bancorp reports Q1 results 
04/17Enterprise Bancorp declares $0.145 dividend 
Chart ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Clancy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Main President & Director
George L. Duncan Executive Chairman
Stephen J. Irish Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Marcotte CFO, Treasurer, EVP & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC-6.37%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 514
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 632
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.