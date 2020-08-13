Development : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION RELATING TO PURCHASE OF LISTED SECURITIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

企 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1808)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RESPECT OF THE

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

RELATING TO

PURCHASE OF LISTED SECURITIES

Reference is made to the announcement of Enterprise Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 11 August 2020 relating to the purchase of listed securities (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board provide herewith the net assets value of China Nuclear for the two financial years ended 31 December 2019 as extracted from its annual reports are HK$881,669,000 and HK$936,878,000 respectively.

In order to avoid future non-compliance with Rule 14.34 of the Listing Rules, the Company has taken the remedial measures and strengthen its internal control that the Finance Manager was instructed to monitor each listed securities held by the Group weekly, including, but not limited to, (1) number of shares held; (2) aggregate purchase consideration; (3) latest share price of the listed securities, against the information of the listed securities, including the total assets, revenue and profit of the listed securities concerned, as well as the market capitalization of the Group. In addition, the management will pre-set a threshold before purchase of any new listed securities and will authorize the Finance Manager to monitor and purchase the listed securities concerned within the pre-determined threshold with weekly monitoring. Any purchase exceeds the pre-determined threshold shall obtain the prior approval from the Board. The management will review the threshold periodically and seek approval from the Board if and when necessary.

