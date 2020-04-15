Enterprise Financial Services Corp : Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the “Company” or “EFSC”) announces a change of location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting via the filing of additional proxy materials with the SEC and this press release.

Due to the public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders, employees, and communities, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm Central Daylight Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2020 can attend the virtual meeting and vote online (for those who intend to vote at the Annual Meeting) via the following link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EFSC2020 by entering the 16-digit control number included on their proxy card or notice. Broadridge Financial Institutions will host the virtual meeting and tabulate votes for the meeting. Shareholders will be afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate at the virtual Annual Meeting as they would at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure shareholder access and participation.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we strongly urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card included with the materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the virtual Annual Meeting. If you have already voted, no additional action is required.

For additional information regarding how shareholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

