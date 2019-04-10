Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Enterprise Financial Services Corp    EFSC

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

(EFSC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enterprise Financial Services Corp : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) (“the Company,” or “EFSC”) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, April 22, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-800-667-5617 (Conference ID #8155182). The webcast will be accessible via the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website, www.enterprisebank.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page beginning prior to the scheduled call. Recorded replays of the conference call will be available on the website beginning two hours after the call’s completion. To access the audio replay, please visit http://bit.ly/EFSC1Q2019earnings. The replays will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) with approximately $7 billion in assets, is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 34 branch offices in Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, and New Mexico. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVI
05:31pENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Relea..
BU
03/21ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
03/14ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of..
AQ
03/08ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : and Trinity Capital Corporation (Parent Com..
BU
03/05FINANCIAL SERVICES : Trinity Shareholders Approve Merger of Trinity Capital Corp..
AQ
02/22ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
02/22ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/25ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
01/22ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 288 M
EBIT 2019 139 M
Net income 2019 84,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,12
P/E ratio 2020 10,05
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,18x
Capitalization 984 M
Chart ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 53,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James B. Lally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Eulich Non-Executive Chairman
Keene S. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Guest Independent Director
Sandra A. van Trease Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP14.32%984
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD5.00%194 346
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 554
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP4.87%51 867
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.76%50 459
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.26%49 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About