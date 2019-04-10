Enterprise Financial Services Corp : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) (“the Company,” or “EFSC”) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, April 22, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-800-667-5617 (Conference ID #8155182). The webcast will be accessible via the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website, www.enterprisebank.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page beginning prior to the scheduled call. Recorded replays of the conference call will be available on the website beginning two hours after the call’s completion. To access the audio replay, please visit http://bit.ly/EFSC1Q2019earnings. The replays will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) with approximately $7 billion in assets, is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 34 branch offices in Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, and New Mexico. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.

