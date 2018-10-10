Enterprise Financial Services Corp : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) will release its third
quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, October 22, 2018. The Company
will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday,
October 23, 2018. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at
1-877-260-1479 (Conference ID #5159617). The webcast will be accessible
via the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website, www.enterprisebank.com.
The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via
the same website page beginning prior to the scheduled call. Recorded
replays of the conference call will be available on the website
beginning two hours after the call’s completion. To access the audio
replay, please visit http://bit.ly/EFSC3Q2018earnings.
The replays will be available for approximately two weeks following the
conference call.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) with approximately $5
billion in assets, is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton,
Mo. Enterprise Bank & Trust operates 28 branch offices plus 3
limited-service facilities in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix
metropolitan areas. EFSC offers a range of business and personal banking
services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division
of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate
planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses,
individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit
organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005977/en/