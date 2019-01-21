Financial Services : Enterprise Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full 2018 Year Results
01/21/2019
2018 Highlights
Net income of $89.2 million, or $3.83 per diluted share
Return on average assets of 1.64%
Announcement of definitive agreement to acquire Trinity Capital
Corporation
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Net income of $23.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted share
Return on average assets of 1.69%
Repurchase of 299,510 shares at an average price of $41.89 per share
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) (the “Company”
or “EFSC”) reported net income of $89.2 million, or $3.83 per diluted
share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $41.0
million, or 85%, compared to $48.2 million, or $2.07 per diluted share
for the prior year period. Growth in net interest income, maintaining
net interest margin, and fee income expansion drove the pre-tax earnings
increase over the prior year. Additionally, the Company benefited from a
reduction in income tax expense as a result of H.R.1, formerly known as
“Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” which was signed into law on December 22, 2017,
as well as the Company’s tax planning initiatives. The Company also
experienced a reduction in income tax expense due to the deferred tax
asset revaluation charge of $12.1 million incurred in 2017 resulting
from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
The Company recorded net income of $23.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted
share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.0
million, or 4%, compared to $22.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share,
for the linked third quarter. An increase in net interest income driven
by loan growth and a higher average loan yield, and seasonally strong
sales of tax credits contributed to the increase over the linked
quarter. Fourth quarter included $1.3 million pretax, or $0.04 per
diluted share, of merger related expenses. Non-core acquired asset
contribution was $3.2 million pretax, or $0.10 per diluted share.
On November 1, 2018, the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary bank,
Enterprise Bank & Trust, entered into a definitive agreement with
Trinity Capital Corporation (“Trinity”) and its wholly-owned bank
subsidiary, Los Alamos National Bank (“LANB”), pursuant to which the
Company will acquire Trinity and LANB. Pursuant to the terms of the
definitive agreement, upon consummation of the proposed transaction,
Trinity shareholders will receive 0.1972 shares of EFSC common stock and
$1.84 in cash for each share of Trinity common stock they hold.
Headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico, LANB has approximately $1.3
billion in total assets and serves businesses and residents in Northern
New Mexico and the Albuquerque metro area through its six full-service
locations. The proposed transaction has been approved by the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation, and remains subject to the approval of
Trinity’s shareholders. The Company expects to consummate the proposed
transaction in early 2019.
The Company’s Board of Directors approved the Company’s quarterly
dividend of $0.14 per common share for the first quarter of 2019, an
increase from $0.13 for the fourth quarter of 2018, payable on March 29,
2019 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.
Jim Lally, EFSC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,
“2018 and fourth quarter net earnings are both record highs for our
Company. Our C&I business model continues to perform well in the current
interest rate environment. Our results are also bolstered by prudent
growth, as well as our continued operating leverage and capital
management activities.
Lally added, “We enter 2019 with earnings momentum, a strong balance
sheet, and low levels of nonperforming assets; as well as the prospect
of further, quality diversification of our business model with the
pending acquisition of Trinity and LANB.”
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $191.9
million, an increase of $14.6 million, or 8%, compared to $177.3 million
for the prior year. Net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent
basis, was 3.82% for 2018 compared to 3.88% for the prior year. Core net
interest income1 growth of $18.6 million was due to organic
growth in portfolio loan balances funded principally by core deposits,
and a three basis point expansion of core net interest margin1
discussed below. Additionally, non-core acquired assets1
contributed $3.7 million to net interest income during 2018, but
continued declining balances in this portfolio led to a $4.0 million
decline in net interest income from 2017 levels.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $50.6
million, an increase of $2.5 million, from the third quarter of 2018.
Core net interest income1 expanded by $0.9 million due to an
increase in average earning assets of $46 million in the quarter, driven
by portfolio loan growth trends and a higher average loan yield.
Additionally, incremental accretion income on non-core acquired assets1
increased to $2.1 million from $0.5 million, due primarily to a $1.6
million cash recovery.
Core net interest margin1 excludes incremental accretion on
non-core acquired loans. See the table below for a quarterly and annual
comparison.
For the Quarter ended
For the Year ended
($ in thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net interest income
$
50,593
$
48,093
$
47,404
$
191,905
$
177,304
Less: Incremental accretion income
$
2,109
$
535
$
2,503
$
3,701
$
7,718
Core net interest income1
$
48,484
$
47,558
$
44,901
$
188,204
$
169,586
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
3.94
%
3.78
%
3.93
%
3.82
%
3.88
%
Core net interest margin1 (fully tax equivalent)
3.77
%
3.74
%
3.73
%
3.75
%
3.72
%
Average Balance Sheet
The following tables present, for the periods indicated, certain
information related to our average interest-earning assets and
interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest
rates earned and paid, all on a tax equivalent basis.
For the Quarter ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, excluding incremental accretion*
$
4,272,132
$
56,431
5.24
%
$
4,252,525
$
54,968
5.13
%
$
4,025,789
$
47,929
4.72
%
Investments in debt and equity securities*
769,461
5,291
2.73
755,129
5,154
2.71
708,481
4,505
2.37
Short-term investments
76,726
364
1.88
64,919
306
1.87
92,001
267
1.15
Total earning assets
5,118,319
62,086
4.81
5,072,573
60,428
4.73
4,826,271
52,701
4.29
Noninterest-earning assets
400,421
398,931
399,912
Total assets
$
5,518,740
$
5,471,504
$
5,226,183
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
864,175
$
1,221
0.56
%
$
758,621
$
799
0.42
%
$
850,612
$
474
0.22
%
Money market accounts
1,541,832
6,140
1.58
1,523,822
5,423
1.41
1,327,914
2,867
0.86
Savings
206,503
168
0.32
208,057
157
0.30
202,269
127
0.25
Certificates of deposit
696,803
3,053
1.74
678,214
2,878
1.68
613,442
1,757
1.14
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,309,313
10,582
1.27
3,168,714
9,257
1.16
2,994,237
5,225
0.69
Subordinated debentures
118,146
1,493
5.01
118,134
1,483
4.98
118,098
1,327
4.46
FHLB advances
178,185
1,121
2.50
311,522
1,729
2.20
191,978
672
1.39
Other borrowed funds
152,422
213
0.55
160,151
195
0.48
201,740
161
0.32
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,758,066
13,409
1.42
3,758,521
12,664
1.34
3,506,053
7,385
0.84
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
1,125,321
1,086,809
1,121,140
Other liabilities
37,489
39,409
42,996
Total liabilities
4,920,876
4,884,739
4,670,189
Shareholders' equity
597,864
586,765
555,994
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,518,740
$
5,471,504
$
5,226,183
Core net interest income1
48,677
47,764
45,316
Core net interest margin1
3.77
%
3.74
%
3.69
%
Incremental accretion on non-core acquired loans
2,109
535
2,503
Total net interest income
$
50,786
$
48,299
$
47,819
Net interest margin
3.94
%
3.78
%
3.89
%
* Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis
using a 24.7% and 38.0% tax rate in 2018 and 2017, respectively. The
tax-equivalent adjustments were $0.2 million for the three months
ended December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018, respectively, and
$0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
For the Year ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, excluding incremental accretion*
$
4,222,359
$
213,980
5.07
%
$
3,850,879
$
178,749
4.64
%
Investments in debt and equity securities*
752,265
19,801
2.63
681,414
17,078
2.51
Short-term investments
66,771
1,141
1.71
79,377
804
1.01
Total earning assets
5,041,395
234,922
4.66
4,611,670
196,631
4.26
Noninterest-earning assets
395,568
368,559
Total assets
$
5,436,963
$
4,980,229
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
827,155
$
3,643
0.44
%
$
802,993
$
2,195
0.27
%
Money market accounts
1,488,238
19,361
1.30
1,286,796
8,708
0.68
Savings
206,286
597
0.29
189,516
459
0.24
Certificates of deposit
653,486
10,168
1.56
586,115
5,838
1.00
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,175,165
33,769
1.06
2,865,420
17,200
0.60
Subordinated debentures
118,129
5,798
4.91
116,707
5,095
4.37
FHLB advances
271,493
5,556
2.05
192,489
2,356
1.22
Other borrowed funds
171,736
774
0.45
221,766
584
0.26
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,736,523
45,897
1.23
3,396,382
25,235
0.74
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
1,086,863
1,017,660
Other liabilities
36,617
33,881
Total liabilities
4,860,003
4,447,923
Shareholders’ equity
576,960
532,306
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
5,436,963
$
4,980,229
Core net interest income1
189,025
171,396
Core net interest margin1
3.75
%
3.72
%
Incremental accretion on non-core acquired loans
3,700
7,718
Total net interest income
$
192,725
$
179,114
Net interest margin
3.82
%
3.88
%
* Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis
using a 24.7% and 38.0% tax rate in 2018 and 2017, respectively. The
tax-equivalent adjustments were $0.8 million, and $1.8 million for
the years ended December 31, 2018, and 2017, respectively.
Core net interest margin1 increased three basis points to
3.75% during 2018. This increase was primarily due to the impact of
interest rate increases on the Company's asset sensitive balance sheet.
Specifically, the yield on loans, excluding incremental accretion on
non-core acquired loans, increased 43 basis points to 5.07% from 4.64%
due to the effect of increasing interest rates on the existing
variable-rate loan portfolio and higher rates on newly originated loans.
The cost of total deposits also increased 46 basis points from the prior
year period to 1.06% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase
in the interest rate paid on deposits reflects market interest rate
trends, as the Company continues to defend existing and attract new core
deposit relationships. Additionally, the cost of total interest-bearing
liabilities increased 49 basis points to 1.23% for the year ended
December 31, 2018 from 0.74% for the prior year period.
The Company continues to manage its balance sheet to grow net interest
income and expects to maintain core net interest margin1 over
the coming quarters; however, pressure on funding costs could negate the
expected trends in core net interest margin1.
Portfolio Loans
The following table presents portfolio loans with selected specialized
lending detail for the most recent five quarters.
At the Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
Dec 31,
2018
Sept 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
C&I - general
$
994,057
$
967,525
$
990,153
$
945,682
$
936,588
CRE investor owned - general
857,428
841,310
836,516
836,499
801,156
CRE owner occupied - general
494,630
480,106
493,589
471,417
468,151
Enterprise value lendinga
465,992
442,439
442,877
439,352
407,644
Life insurance premium financinga
417,950
378,826
358,787
365,377
364,876
Residential real estate - general
299,518
309,053
318,841
328,966
342,140
Construction and land development - general
308,086
309,879
286,482
293,938
294,123
Tax creditsa
262,735
256,666
260,595
244,088
234,835
Agriculture
135,849
137,760
127,849
118,862
91,031
Consumer and other - general
96,880
126,194
136,647
117,901
126,115
Portfolio loans
4,333,125
4,249,758
4,252,336
4,162,082
4,066,659
Non-core acquired
16,876
17,672
23,425
28,763
30,391
Total Loans
$
4,350,001
$
4,267,430
$
4,275,761
$
4,190,845
$
4,097,050
Portfolio loan yield
5.23
%
5.12
%
4.99
%
4.87
%
4.71
%
Total loan yield
5.44
%
5.18
%
5.04
%
4.96
%
4.97
%
Total C&I loans to total loans
49
%
48
%
48
%
48
%
47
%
Variable interest rate loans to total loans
62
%
62
%
60
%
59
%
58
%
aSpecialized categories may include a mix of C&I, CRE,
Construction and land development, or Consumer and other loans.
Portfolio loans totaled $4.3 billion at December 31, 2018, increasing
$83 million, or 8% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. On a
year-over-year basis, portfolio loans increased $266 million, or 7%. We
expect continued loan growth in 2019 to be a high single digit
percentage, exclusive of the impact of the pending acquisition of
Trinity and LANB.
The Company continues to focus on originating high-quality commercial
and industrial (“C&I”) relationships, as they typically have variable
interest rates and allow for cross selling opportunities involving other
banking products. C&I loans increased $202 million, or 11%, since
December 31, 2017, of which $88 million occurred during the fourth
quarter of 2018. The increase in C&I loans for the quarter was due
primarily to seasonally strong growth in life insurance premium finance
loans, which added $39 million, while general C&I loans increased $27
million from continued successful business development. Additionally,
within the C&I category, Enterprise Value Lending (“EVL”) loans grew $24
million, and tax credits increased $6 million.
Non-core acquired loans were those acquired from the FDIC and were
previously covered by shared-loss agreements. These loans continue to be
accounted for as purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans. At
December 31, 2018 the remaining accretable yield on non-core acquired
assets was estimated to be $9 million, and the non-accretable difference
was approximately $7 million.
Asset Quality
The following table presents the categories of nonperforming assets and
related ratios for the most recent five quarters.
For the Quarter ended
($ in thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Nonperforming loans
$
16,745
$
17,044
$
14,801
$
15,582
$
15,687
Other real estate
469
408
454
455
498
Nonperforming assets
$
17,214
$
17,452
$
15,255
$
16,037
$
16,185
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.38
%
0.40
%
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.38
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.30
%
0.32
%
0.28
%
0.30
%
0.31
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.00
%
1.04
%
1.04
%
1.07
%
1.04
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
2,822
$
2,447
$
641
$
(226
)
$
3,313
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded a net
provision for loan losses of $6.6 million, compared to $10.1 million for
the prior year. The current year included a provision reversal on PCI
loans of $3.2 million compared to a provision reversal of $0.6 million
for the prior year. Net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.14% for
2018 compared to 0.27% in 2017. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018,
the Company reported a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million,
compared to $2.3 million in the linked quarter. The current quarter
included a provision reversal on PCI loans of $1.1 million compared to a
provision reversal of $0.1 million for the linked quarter. The provision
is reflective of charge-offs, continued improvement in cash flow
expectations for the PCI portfolio, as well as growth in portfolio loans.
Deposits
The following table presents deposits broken out by type for the most
recent five quarters.
At the Quarter Ended
($ in thousands)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Noninterest-bearing accounts
$
1,100,718
$
1,062,126
$
1,050,969
$
1,101,705
$
1,123,907
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
1,037,684
743,351
754,819
875,880
915,653
Money market and savings accounts
1,765,154
1,730,762
1,768,793
1,655,488
1,538,081
Brokered certificates of deposit
198,981
202,323
224,192
201,082
115,306
Other certificates of deposit
485,448
471,914
449,139
447,222
463,467
Total deposit portfolio
$
4,587,985
$
4,210,476
$
4,247,912
$
4,281,377
$
4,156,414
Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits
24
%
25
%
25
%
26
%
27
%
Total deposits at December 31, 2018 were $4.6 billion, an increase of
$378 million, or 36% annualized, from September 30, 2018, and an
increase of $432 million, or 10%, from December 31, 2017.
Core deposits, defined as total deposits excluding time deposits, were
$3.9 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $367 million, or 41%
on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter, and an increase of $326
million, or 9%, from the prior year period. Along with normal seasonal
deposit growth, the Company continues to strengthen and diversify the
funding base across all regions.
Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $39 million compared to
September 30, 2018, and decreased $23 million compared to December 31,
2017. The total cost of deposits increased nine basis points to 0.95% at
December 31, 2018 compared to 0.86% at September 30, 2018, and also
increased 45 basis points from 0.50% at December 31, 2017. The cost of
deposits reflects interest rate conditions for existing clients as well
as rates for new customers.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income for the year was $38.3 million, an increase of
$4.0 million, or 11% from 2017. This improvement was primarily due to
higher income from deposit service charges, card services, and other
miscellaneous income from non-core acquired assets and the sale of an
equity partnership.
For the full year:
Deposit service charges increased $0.7 million or 6%
Income from card services increased $1.3 million or 23%
Other income increased $1.7 million or 24%
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, total noninterest income was
$10.7 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 27%, from the linked
quarter. Gains from tax credit brokerage activities, net of fair value
market adjustments, were $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018,
compared to $0.2 million for the linked third quarter. Sales of tax
credits can vary by quarter, but generally occur in the first and fourth
quarters of the year depending on client demand and availability of the
tax credits.
The Company expects growth in noninterest income of a high single digit
percentage for 2019 over 2018 levels, exclusive of the impact of the
pending acquisition of Trinity and LANB.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses for the year were $119.0 million, an increase of
$4.0 million, or 3% from 2017. Increases in employee compensation and
benefits and other miscellaneous expenses primarily consisting of tax
credit investment amortization expense were partially offset by a
reduction in merger related expenses. The Company’s efficiency ratio was
51.70% for 2018, compared to 54.35% for the prior year. The Company’s
core efficiency ratio1 was 52.04% for 2018, compared to
52.93% for the prior year.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, noninterest expenses were $30.7
million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 3% from the linked quarter.
Included in the fourth quarter expenses were merger related expenses
totaling $1.3 million. The fourth quarter’s resulting efficiency ratio
was 50.16%, compared to 52.96% for the linked quarter. The Company’s
core efficiency ratio1 was 49.77% for the fourth quarter
compared to 52.23% for the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked
quarter is reflective of higher income, including seasonal tax credit
activity, and holding noninterest expense steady.
The Company expects to continue to invest in revenue producing
associates and other infrastructure that supports additional growth.
These investments are expected to result in expense growth, at a rate of
35% - 45% of projected revenue growth for 2019, resulting in continued
improvements to the Company’s efficiency ratio, exclusive of the impact
of the pending acquisition of Trinity and LANB.
Income Taxes
The Company’s effective tax rate was 14.7% for the year ended December
31, 2018 compared to 44.3% for the prior year. The lower corporate
federal tax rate for 2018 and other tax planning activities reduced
income tax expense. Additionally, as a result of changes to U.S.
corporate tax laws in 2017, a revaluation of the Company’s deferred tax
assets resulted in a $12.1 million charge in the prior year period.
The Company expects its effective tax rate for 2019 to be approximately
18% - 20%.
Capital
At the Quarter ended
Percent
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets
13.02
%
12.94
%
12.60
%
12.41
%
12.21
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
9.79
%
9.66
%
9.32
%
9.07
%
8.88
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
8.66
%
8.54
%
8.30
%
8.13
%
8.14
%
In the fourth quarter of 2018, as part of its capital management
efforts, the Company repurchased 299,510 shares of its common stock for
$12.5 million pursuant to its publicly announced share repurchase
program.
Capital ratios for the current quarter are based on the Basel III
regulatory capital framework as applied to the Company’s current
businesses and operations, and are subject to, among other things,
completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports and ongoing
regulatory review and implementation guidance. The attached tables
contain a reconciliation of these ratios to U.S. GAAP financial measures.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures1
The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and the
prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, the Company
provides other financial measures, such as net interest margin,
efficiency ratios, regulatory capital ratios, and the tangible common
equity ratio, in this release that are considered “non-GAAP financial
measures.” Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical
measure of a company’s financial performance, financial position, or
cash flows that exclude (or include) amounts that are included in (or
excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and
presented in accordance with GAAP. Commencing in the fourth quarter of
2018, due to declining balances in the non-core acquired loan portfolio,
the Company determined to no longer report core earnings, which is a
non-GAAP measure, on a full income statement presentation basis as the
variance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is now
insignificant and to avoid any suggestion that such non-GAAP
presentation exhibits prominence over the most directly comparable GAAP
measure.
The Company considers its core net interest margin and core efficiency
ratio, collectively “core performance measures” presented in this
earnings release and the included tables as important measures of
financial performance, even though they are non-GAAP measures, as they
provide supplemental information by which to evaluate the impact of
non-core acquired loans and related income and expenses, the impact of
certain non-comparable items, and the Company’s operating performance on
an ongoing basis. Core performance measures include contractual interest
on non-core acquired loans, but exclude incremental accretion on these
loans. Core performance measures also exclude the gain or loss on sale
of other real estate from non-core acquired loans, and expenses directly
related to non-core acquired loans and other assets formerly covered
under FDIC loss share agreements. Core performance measures also exclude
certain other income and expense items, such as executive separation
costs, merger related expenses, facilities charges, deferred tax asset
revaluation, and the gain or loss on sale of investment securities, the
Company believes to be not indicative of or useful to measure the
Company’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. The attached tables
contain a reconciliation of these core performance measures to the GAAP
measures. The Company believes that the tangible common equity ratio
provides useful information to investors about the Company’s capital
strength even though it is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure
and is not part of the regulatory capital requirements to which the
Company is subject.
The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios, when taken
together with the corresponding GAAP measures and ratios, provide
meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance
and capital strength. The Company’s management uses, and believes that
investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP measures and ratios
in assessing the Company’s operating results and related trends and when
forecasting future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures and ratios
should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or
preferable to, ratios prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the attached
tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of, where applicable,
the most comparable GAAP financial measures and ratios to the non-GAAP
financial measures and ratios, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP
calculation of the financial measure for the periods indicated.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates commercial banking and
wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis, Kansas City, and
Phoenix. The Company is primarily focused on serving the needs of
privately held businesses, their owner families, executives and
professionals.
of these measures in the accompanying financial tables.