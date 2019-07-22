Financial Services : Enterprise Financial Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 07/22/2019 | 05:19pm EDT Send by mail :

Second Quarter Highlights Net income of $18.4 million, $0.68 per diluted share, or $0.98 1 excluding merger-related expenses

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.86%, stable with the first quarter’s margin of 3.87%

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.05%

Loans increased $132 million, or 11% annualized

Merger-related expenses of $10.3 million, pretax, reduced diluted earnings per share and ROAA by $0.30 and 0.45%, respectively Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the “Company” or “EFSC”) reported net income of $18.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $2.3 million compared to the linked first quarter (“linked quarter”) and a decrease of $3.8 million from the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) was $0.68 for the current quarter, compared to $0.67 and $0.95 for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Merger-related expenses from the Trinity Capital Corporation (“Trinity”) acquisition reduced net income by $10.3 million pretax ($8.0 million after tax), or $0.30 per diluted share in the current quarter. Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, in the current quarter was 3.86%, compared to 3.87% in the linked quarter and 3.77% in the prior year quarter. Core net interest margin,1 on a tax equivalent basis, expanded slightly in the current quarter to 3.80%, as compared to 3.79% in the linked quarter and 3.75% in the prior year quarter. ROAA, return on average common equity (“ROAE”) and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) were 1.05%, 9.09%, and 12.92%, respectively in the second quarter of 2019. The impact of merger related expenses reduced ROAA, ROAE, and ROATCE by 0.45%, 3.93% and 5.60%, respectively. Excluding merger-related expenses, the adjusted ROAA, adjusted ROAE, and adjusted ROATCE were 1.50%, 13.02%, and 18.52%, respectively for the second quarter of 2019.1 The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share, an increase from $0.15 for the prior quarter, payable on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2019. Jim Lally, EFSC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The core fundamentals of our Company remain strong and are reflected in our financial results for the period. The second quarter results were highlighted by strong loan growth in our specialized lending and commercial real estate portfolios, and included the first full quarter of Trinity’s operations. We are excited to have successfully completed the primary system integration of Trinity in the second quarter and look forward to the continued revenue generation and cost saving opportunities from the transaction.” Mr. Lally continued, “The realized growth in our net interest income combined with our operating leverage puts us in a solid position as we move forward. Although the interest rate environment has been challenging in recent months, we have managed our balance sheet to provide a stable margin over the last several quarters. I expect we will continue to deliver strong financial results based on the depth and strength of our relationship managers, our disciplined credit culture and our geographic diversification.” 1 Adjusted EPS, core net interest margin, ROATCE, adjusted ROAA, adjusted ROAE and adjusted ROATCE are non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. Net Interest Income The Company closed its acquisition of Trinity on March 8, 2019. The results of operations of Trinity are included in our consolidated results from this date forward and are excluded from preceding periods. Net interest income for the second quarter increased $9.4 million to $61.7 million from $52.3 million in the linked quarter, and increased $14.7 million from the prior year period. The increase is primarily due to the inclusion of Trinity for the entire second quarter. Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.86% for the second quarter, compared to 3.87% in the linked quarter, and 3.77% in the second quarter of 2018. Quarterly core net interest income and core net interest margin noted in the table below exclude incremental accretion on non-core acquired loans, which were acquired from the FDIC and previously covered by loss share agreements. For the Quarter ended ($ in thousands) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Net interest income $ 61,715 $ 52,343 $ 50,593 $ 48,093 $ 47,048 Less: Incremental accretion income 910 1,157 2,109 535 291 Core net interest income2 $ 60,805 $ 51,186 $ 48,484 $ 47,558 $ 46,757 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.86 % 3.87 % 3.94 % 3.78 % 3.77 % Core net interest margin,2 (tax equivalent) 3.80 % 3.79 % 3.77 % 3.74 % 3.75 % 2 Core net interest income and core net interest margin are non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. Average Balance Sheets The following table presents, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax equivalent basis. Averages for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 only reflect the Trinity acquired balances effective as of March 8, 2019. For the Quarter ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, excluding incremental accretion* $ 5,095,181 $ 68,830 5.42 % $ 4,511,387 $ 59,973 5.39 % $ 4,224,016 $ 52,774 5.01 % Investments in debt and equity securities* 1,246,529 9,152 2.95 896,936 6,292 2.84 743,534 4,789 2.58 Short-term investments 111,291 703 2.53 102,166 447 1.77 56,057 231 1.65 Total earning assets 6,453,001 78,685 4.89 5,510,489 66,712 4.91 5,023,607 57,794 4.61 Noninterest-earning assets 604,604 445,597 391,544 Total assets $ 7,057,605 $ 5,956,086 $ 5,415,151 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 1,384,090 $ 2,134 0.62 % $ 1,077,289 $ 1,790 0.67 % $ 823,650 $ 817 0.40 % Money market accounts 1,576,333 6,996 1.78 1,521,878 6,515 1.74 1,494,194 4,445 1.19 Savings 562,503 231 0.16 299,731 183 0.25 208,662 147 0.28 Certificates of deposit 815,138 3,758 1.85 712,269 3,332 1.90 633,897 2,338 1.48 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,338,064 13,119 1.21 3,611,167 11,820 1.33 3,160,403 7,747 0.98 Subordinated debentures 141,059 1,958 5.57 124,154 1,648 5.38 118,124 1,454 4.94 FHLB advances 263,384 1,696 2.58 215,420 1,398 2.63 294,643 1,448 1.97 Other borrowed funds 204,375 713 1.40 202,197 408 0.82 167,661 182 0.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,946,882 17,486 1.42 4,152,938 15,274 1.49 3,740,831 10,831 1.16 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,244,008 1,088,323 1,069,888 Other liabilities 53,609 52,371 35,877 Total liabilities 6,244,499 5,293,632 4,846,596 Shareholders' equity 813,106 662,454 568,555 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,057,605 $ 5,956,086 $ 5,415,151 Core net interest income2 61,199 51,438 46,963 Core net interest margin2 3.80 % 3.79 % 3.75 % Incremental accretion on non-core acquired loans 910 1,157 291 Total net interest income $ 62,109 $ 52,595 $ 47,254 Net interest margin 3.86 % 3.87 % 3.77 % * Non-taxable income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 24.7% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. 2 Core net interest income and core net interest margin are non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. Net interest margin decreased one basis point from the linked quarter to 3.86% during the current quarter. Core net interest margin2 increased one basis point from the linked-quarter to 3.80% during the current quarter. Net interest margin and core net interest margin benefited from the impact of a full quarter of funding costs on Trinity deposits and was partially constrained from the increase in the average investment portfolio resulting from the Trinity acquisition. The yield on loans, excluding incremental accretion on non-core acquired loans, increased three basis points to 5.42% from 5.39%, while the yield on securities increased 11 basis points to 2.95% from 2.84%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 12 basis points from the linked quarter to 1.21% primarily due to the relatively lower cost of Trinity acquired deposits. The cost of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased seven basis points to 1.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 1.49% for the linked quarter. The Company manages its balance sheet to defend against pressures on core net interest margin, which could be negatively impacted by continued competition for deposits, a persistent flat yield curve, and potential downward movement in short-term rates. Loans The following table presents total loans for the most recent five quarters: At the Quarter ended March 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 Trinityb Legacy EFSCb Consolidated December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 C&I - general $ 1,103,908 $ 65,122 $ 1,063,633 $ 1,128,755 $ 995,491 $ 969,898 $ 992,311 CRE investor owned - general 1,235,596 304,615 878,856 1,183,471 862,423 846,322 841,587 CRE owner occupied - general 591,401 91,758 484,268 576,026 496,835 482,146 498,834 Enterprise value lendinga 445,981 — 439,500 439,500 465,992 442,439 442,877 Life insurance premium financinga 465,777 — 440,693 440,693 417,950 378,826 358,787 Residential real estate - general 409,200 137,487 295,069 432,556 304,671 314,315 326,790 Construction and land development - general 376,597 70,251 274,956 345,207 310,832 312,617 289,206 Tax creditsa 268,405 — 235,454 235,454 262,735 256,666 260,595 Agriculture 131,671 — 126,088 126,088 136,188 138,005 128,118 Consumer and other - general 120,961 12,835 96,492 109,327 96,884 126,196 136,656 Total Loans $ 5,149,497 $ 682,068 $ 4,335,009 $ 5,017,077 $ 4,350,001 $ 4,267,430 $ 4,275,761 Total loan yield 5.49 % 5.50 % 5.44 % 5.18 % 5.04 % Total C&I loans to total loans 44 % 44 % 49 % 48 % 48 % Variable interest rate loans to total loans 60 % 60 % 62 % 62 % 60 % Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified among the categories to conform to the current period presentation a Specialized categories may include a mix of C&I, CRE, Construction and land development, or Consumer and other loans. b Amounts reported are as of March 31, 2019 and are separately shown attributable to the Trinity loan portfolio and related operations acquired on March 8, 2019, and the Company’s pre-Trinity acquisition loan portfolio and related operations. Loans totaled $5.1 billion at June 30, 2019, increasing $132 million, or 11% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. On a year-over-year basis, loans increased $874 million primarily due to the Trinity acquisition. We expect loan growth in 2019 to be a high single digit percentage, excluding Trinity acquired loans. 2 Core net interest income and core net interest margin are non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. The Company continues to focus on originating high-quality C&I relationships, as they typically have variable interest rates and allow for cross selling opportunities involving other banking products. C&I loan growth, coupled with fixed rate CRE lending, supports management’s efforts to maintain a flexible asset sensitive interest rate risk position. Asset Quality The following table presents the categories of nonperforming assets and related ratios for the most recent five quarters: For the Quarter ended ($ in thousands) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Nonperforming loans $ 19,842 $ 9,607 $ 16,745 $ 17,044 $ 14,801 Other real estate 10,531 6,804 469 408 454 Nonperforming assets $ 30,373 $ 16,411 $ 17,214 $ 17,452 $ 15,255 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.19 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.35 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42 0.24 0.30 0.32 0.28 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.85 0.86 1.00 1.04 1.04 Net charge-offs $ 969 $ 1,826 $ 2,822 $ 2,447 $ 641 Nonperforming loans increased $10.2 million to $19.8 million at June 30, 2019 from $9.6 million at March 31, 2019 primarily due to two nonaccrual loans totaling $7.9 million and two loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest of $4.0 million. The addition of these nonperforming loans in the second quarter did not result in any additional provision for loan losses, as the credits are well secured and the Company expects a positive resolution in the coming quarters. These increases were offset by a $1.2 million charge-off on a nonperforming loan in the second quarter. Other real estate increased during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to the foreclosure of a $5.4 million commercial property that was a purchased credit impaired loan from our acquisition of Jefferson County Bancshares Inc., partially offset by sales of $2.2 million. The foreclosure of this property did not result in a write down of the asset. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the linked quarter and $0.4 million for the prior year quarter, respectively. The provision is reflective of loan growth during the period. The decrease in the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans in 2019, from 1.00% at the end of 2018 to 0.85% in the current quarter, is primarily due to the acquisition of Trinity loans that were recorded at fair value and do not have a corresponding allowance for loan losses. In addition, the level of specific reserves in 2019 decreased due to two relationships that were charged off. The Company has recorded a credit mark on the Trinity loan portfolio of $24.4 million as of the acquisition date. Deposits The following table presents deposits broken out by type for the most recent five quarters: At the Quarter ended March 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 Trinitya Legacy EFSCa Consolidated December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 1,181,577 $ 169,344 $ 1,017,164 $ 1,186,508 $ 1,100,718 $ 1,062,126 $ 1,050,969 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1,392,586 401,257 988,569 1,389,826 1,037,684 743,351 754,819 Money market and savings accounts 2,162,605 390,192 1,765,839 2,156,031 1,765,154 1,730,762 1,768,793 Brokered certificates of deposit 213,138 — 180,788 180,788 198,981 202,323 224,192 Other certificates of deposit 609,432 133,556 490,404 623,960 485,448 471,914 449,139 Total deposit portfolio $ 5,559,338 $ 1,094,349 $ 4,442,764 $ 5,537,113 $ 4,587,985 $ 4,210,476 $ 4,247,912 Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 21 % 15 % 23 % 21 % 24 % 25 % 25 % a Amounts reported are as of March 31, 2019 and are shown separately attributable to the Trinity deposit portfolio and related operations acquired on March 8, 2019, and the Company’s pre-Trinity acquisition deposit portfolio and related operations. Total deposits at June 30, 2019 were $5.6 billion, an increase of $22 million from March 31, 2019, and an increase of $1.3 billion from June 30, 2018, primarily due to the Trinity acquisition. Core deposits, defined as total deposits excluding certificates of deposits, were $4.7 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $4 million from the linked quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.2 billion at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $5 million compared to March 31, 2019, and an increase of $131 million compared to June 30, 2018. The total cost of deposits decreased eight basis points to 0.94% for the current quarter compared to 1.02% and 0.73% in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The decrease in the cost of deposits is primarily from the addition of Trinity’s relatively lower-cost deposit portfolio. Noninterest Income Total noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $12.0 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 30% from the linked quarter, and an increase of $2.3 million, or 23% from the prior year quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was driven by contributions from Trinity of $2.3 million, primarily related to wealth management and card services revenue of $0.8 million and $0.5 million, respectively. In addition, activity in tax credit services increased income $0.4 million and $0.5 million over the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The Company expects growth in noninterest income of a high single digit percentage for 2019 over 2018 levels, exclusive of the impact of the Trinity acquisition. Noninterest Expenses Noninterest expenses were $49.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $39.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $29.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase from the linked quarter and prior year period was primarily due to merger-related expenses and a full quarter of operating expenses following the acquisition of Trinity. Merger-related expenses in the quarter increased $3.0 million and $10.3 million over the linked and prior year periods, respectively. With the completion of the integration of Trinity’s core system in the second quarter, the Company anticipates that it will continue to realize cost-savings in its noninterest expense run-rate during the third and fourth quarter of 2019. The Company expects its noninterest expense to range between $37 million and $39 million during each of these periods. The Company’s core efficiency ratio3 was 53.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 54.1% for the linked quarter and 52.4% for the prior year period, and reflects a full quarter of increased revenue as well as an increase in operating expenses associated with the acquisition of Trinity. 3 Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables. Income Taxes The Company’s effective tax rate was 20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 20% and 18% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. Merger-related tax items in the current quarter increased income tax expense $0.2 million. The Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year of 2019 to be approximately 18% - 20%. The low end of the range assumes tax planning strategies are executed to achieve that result. Capital The following table presents various EFSC capital ratios: At the Quarter ended Percent June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 12.62 % 12.86 % 13.02 % 12.94 % 12.60 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.06 11.25 11.14 11.03 10.68 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.51 9.64 9.79 9.66 9.32 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.43 8.35 8.66 8.54 8.30 Capital ratios for the current quarter are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to the Company’s current businesses and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, the Company provides other financial measures, such as adjusted EPS, core net interest income, core net interest margin, tangible common equity, core efficiency ratios, ROATCE, adjusted ROAA, adjusted ROAE, and adjusted ROATCE, and the tangible common equity ratio, in this release that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures.” Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that exclude (or include) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers its adjusted EPS, core net interest income, core net interest margin, core efficiency ratio, adjusted ROAA, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE, and the tangible common equity ratio, collectively “core performance measures,” presented in this earnings release and the included tables as important measures of financial performance, even though they are non-GAAP measures, as they provide supplemental information by which to evaluate the impact of non-core acquired loans, which were acquired from the FDIC and previously covered by loss share agreements, and the related income and expenses, the impact of certain non-comparable items, and the Company’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core performance measures include contractual interest on non-core acquired loans, but exclude incremental accretion on these loans. Core performance measures also exclude expenses directly related to non-core acquired loans. Core performance measures also exclude certain other income and expense items, such as merger related expenses, facilities charges, and the gain or loss on sale of investment securities, the Company believes to be not indicative of or useful to measure the Company’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. The attached tables contain a reconciliation of these core performance measures to the GAAP measures. The Company believes that the tangible common equity ratio provides useful information to investors about the Company’s capital strength even though it is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and is not part of the regulatory capital requirements to which the Company is subject. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and ratios, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance and capital strength. The Company’s management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP measures and ratios in assessing the Company’s operating results and related trends and when forecasting future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures and ratios should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or preferable to, ratios prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the attached tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures and ratios to the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measures for the periods indicated. Conference Call and Webcast Information The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. During the call, management will review the second quarter of 2019 results and related matters. This press release as well as a related slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.enterprisebank.com under “Investor Relations” prior to the scheduled broadcast of the conference call. The call can be accessed via this same website page, or via telephone at 1-877-260-1479 (Conference ID #1823032). A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website two hours after the call’s completion. Visit http://bit.ly/EFSC2Q2019earnings and register to receive a dial in number, passcode, and pin number. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call. About Enterprise Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC), with approximately $7 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enterprise, operates 34 branch offices in Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “EFSC.” Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information. Forward-looking Statements Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and the impact of the acquisition of Trinity and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Los Alamos National Bank, and other acquisitions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, expectations, and projections of future financial and operating results, as well as statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions. The Company uses words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “continue,” and “intend”, and variations of such words and similar expressions, in this release to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated from such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions, including the Trinity acquisition, into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses and grow the acquired operations, as well as credit risk, changes in the appraised valuation of real estate securing impaired loans, outcomes of litigation and other contingencies, exposure to general and local economic conditions, risks associated with rapid increases or decreases in prevailing interest rates, consolidation in the banking industry, competition from banks and other financial institutions, the Company’s ability to attract and retain relationship officers and other key personnel, burdens imposed by federal and state regulation, changes in regulatory requirements, changes in accounting regulation or standards applicable to banks, as well as other risk factors described in the Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events unless required under the federal securities laws. ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter ended For the Six Months ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 61,715 $ 52,343 $ 50,593 $ 48,093 $ 47,048 $ 114,058 $ 93,219 Provision for loan losses 1,722 1,476 2,120 2,263 390 3,198 2,261 Noninterest income 11,964 9,230 10,702 8,410 9,693 21,194 19,235 Noninterest expense 49,054 39,838 30,747 29,922 29,219 88,892 58,362 Income before income tax expense 22,903 20,259 28,428 24,318 27,132 43,162 51,831 Income tax expense 4,479 4,103 4,899 1,802 4,881 8,582 8,659 Net income $ 18,424 $ 16,156 $ 23,529 $ 22,516 $ 22,251 $ 34,580 $ 43,172 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.67 $ 1.02 $ 0.97 $ 0.95 $ 1.36 $ 1.85 Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.10 % 1.69 % 1.63 % 1.65 % 1.07 % 1.62 % Return on average common equity 9.09 9.89 15.61 15.22 15.70 9.45 % 15.51 % Return on average tangible common equity1 12.92 12.93 19.79 19.42 20.23 12.93 % 20.08 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.86 3.87 3.94 3.78 3.77 3.87 % 3.79 % Core net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 3.80 3.79 3.77 3.74 3.75 3.80 % 3.74 % Efficiency ratio 66.58 64.70 50.16 52.96 51.50 65.72 % 51.90 % Core efficiency ratio1 53.30 54.06 49.77 52.23 52.36 53.65 % 53.18 % Total assets $ 7,181,855 $ 6,932,757 $ 5,645,662 $ 5,517,539 $ 5,509,924 Total average assets 7,057,605 5,956,086 5,518,740 5,471,504 5,415,151 6,509,888 5,377,839 Total deposits 5,559,338 5,537,113 4,587,985 4,210,476 4,247,912 Total average deposits 5,582,072 4,699,490 4,434,634 4,255,523 4,230,291 5,143,219 4,177,601 Period end common shares outstanding 26,906 26,878 22,812 23,092 23,141 Dividends per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 0.29 0.22 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 21.74 $ 20.80 $ 20.95 $ 19.94 $ 19.32 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.43 % 8.35 % 8.66 % 8.54 % 8.30 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 12.62 12.86 13.02 12.94 12.60 1 Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP. ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter ended For the Six Months ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 INCOME STATEMENTS NET INTEREST INCOME Total interest income $ 79,201 $ 67,617 $ 64,002 $ 60,757 $ 57,879 $ 146,818 $ 113,043 Total interest expense 17,486 15,274 13,409 12,664 10,831 32,760 19,824 Net interest income 61,715 52,343 50,593 48,093 47,048 114,058 93,219 Provision for loan losses 1,722 1,476 2,120 2,263 390 3,198 2,261 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 59,993 50,867 48,473 45,830 46,658 110,860 90,958 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges 3,366 2,935 2,894 2,997 3,007 6,301 5,858 Wealth management revenue 2,661 1,992 1,974 2,012 2,141 4,653 4,255 Card services revenue 2,461 1,790 1,760 1,760 1,650 4,251 3,166 Tax credit income, net 572 158 2,312 192 64 730 316 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate (18 ) 66 — 13 — 48 — Other income 2,922 2,289 1,762 1,436 2,831 5,211 5,640 Total noninterest income 11,964 9,230 10,702 8,410 9,693 21,194 19,235 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits 20,687 19,352 16,669 16,297 16,582 40,039 33,073 Occupancy 3,188 2,637 2,408 2,394 2,342 5,825 4,748 Merger-related expenses 10,306 7,270 1,271 — — 17,576 — Other 14,873 10,579 10,399 11,231 10,295 25,452 20,541 Total noninterest expense 49,054 39,838 30,747 29,922 29,219 88,892 58,362 Income before income tax expense 22,903 20,259 28,428 24,318 27,132 43,162 51,831 Income tax expense 4,479 4,103 4,899 1,802 4,881 8,582 8,659 Net income $ 18,424 $ 16,156 $ 23,529 $ 22,516 $ 22,251 $ 34,580 $ 43,172 Basic earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 1.02 $ 0.97 $ 0.96 $ 1.36 $ 1.87 Diluted earnings per share 0.68 0.67 1.02 0.97 0.95 1.36 1.85 ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) At the Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 106,835 $ 85,578 $ 91,511 $ 78,119 $ 91,851 Interest-earning deposits 85,315 139,389 108,226 81,351 87,586 Debt and equity investments 1,328,767 1,198,413 813,702 775,344 756,203 Loans held for sale 1,437 654 392 738 1,388 Loans 5,149,497 5,017,077 4,350,001 4,267,430 4,275,761 Less: Allowance for loan losses 43,822 43,095 43,476 44,186 44,370 Total loans, net 5,105,675 4,973,982 4,306,525 4,223,244 4,231,391 Other real estate 10,531 6,804 469 408 454 Fixed assets, net 58,888 60,301 32,109 32,354 32,814 Tax credits, held for sale 37,294 37,215 37,587 45,625 46,481 Goodwill 211,251 207,632 117,345 117,345 117,345 Intangible assets, net 29,201 31,048 8,553 9,148 9,768 Other assets 206,661 191,741 129,243 153,863 134,643 Total assets $ 7,181,855 $ 6,932,757 $ 5,645,662 $ 5,517,539 $ 5,509,924 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,181,577 $ 1,186,508 $ 1,100,718 $ 1,062,126 $ 1,050,969 Interest-bearing deposits 4,377,761 4,350,605 3,487,267 3,148,350 3,196,943 Total deposits 5,559,338 5,537,113 4,587,985 4,210,476 4,247,912 Subordinated debentures 141,100 140,668 118,156 118,144 118,131 FHLB advances 389,446 180,466 70,000 401,000 361,534 Other borrowings 198,104 212,171 223,450 161,795 167,216 Other liabilities 68,366 64,504 42,267 39,287 41,047 Total liabilities 6,356,354 6,134,922 5,041,858 4,930,702 4,935,840 Shareholders’ equity 825,501 797,835 603,804 586,837 574,084 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,181,855 $ 6,932,757 $ 5,645,662 $ 5,517,539 $ 5,509,924 Average Balance Sheets The following table presents, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax equivalent basis. For the Six Months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, excluding incremental accretion* $ 4,804,898 $ 128,803 5.41 % $ 4,181,728 $ 102,580 4.95 % Investments in debt and equity securities* 1,072,698 15,444 2.90 742,068 9,356 2.54 Short-term investments 106,752 1,150 2.17 62,651 471 1.52 Total earning assets 5,984,348 145,397 4.90 4,986,447 112,407 4.55 Noninterest-earning assets 525,540 391,392 Total assets $ 6,509,888 $ 5,377,839 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 1,231,537 $ 3,924 0.64 % $ 843,172 $ 1,623 0.39 % Money market accounts 1,549,255 13,511 1.76 1,442,910 7,798 1.09 Savings 431,843 414 0.19 205,276 272 0.27 Certificates of deposit 763,988 7,090 1.87 618,900 4,237 1.38 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,976,623 24,939 1.26 3,110,258 13,930 0.90 Subordinated debentures 132,653 3,606 5.48 118,117 2,822 4.82 FHLB advances 239,535 3,094 2.60 298,573 2,706 1.83 Other borrowed funds 203,292 1,121 1.11 187,442 366 0.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,552,103 32,760 1.45 3,714,390 19,824 1.08 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,166,595 1,067,343 Other liabilities 52,994 34,755 Total liabilities 5,771,692 4,816,488 Shareholders' equity 738,196 561,351 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,509,888 $ 5,377,839 Core net interest income1 112,637 92,583 Core net interest margin1 3.80 % 3.74 % Incremental accretion on non-core acquired loans 2,067 1,057 Total net interest income $ 114,704 $ 93,640 Net interest margin 3.87 % 3.79 % * Non-taxable income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 24.7% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $0.6 million and $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 1 Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP. ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 2,265,480 $ 2,227,050 $ 2,123,167 $ 2,035,852 $ 2,040,751 Commercial real estate 1,940,958 1,870,040 1,481,834 1,450,184 1,456,373 Construction real estate 404,557 369,365 334,645 332,026 305,238 Residential real estate 409,200 432,902 305,026 314,676 327,157 Consumer and other 129,302 117,720 105,329 134,692 146,242 Total loans $ 5,149,497 $ 5,017,077 $ 4,350,001 $ 4,267,430 $ 4,275,761 DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 1,181,577 $ 1,186,508 $ 1,100,718 $ 1,062,126 $ 1,050,969 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1,392,586 1,389,826 1,037,684 743,351 754,819 Money market and savings accounts 2,162,605 2,156,031 1,765,154 1,730,762 1,768,793 Brokered certificates of deposit 213,138 180,788 198,981 202,323 224,192 Other certificates of deposit 609,432 623,960 485,448 471,914 449,139 Total deposit portfolio $ 5,559,338 $ 5,537,113 $ 4,587,985 $ 4,210,476 $ 4,247,912 AVERAGE BALANCES Total loans $ 5,095,181 $ 4,511,387 $ 4,272,132 $ 4,252,524 $ 4,224,016 Debt and equity investments 1,246,529 896,936 769,461 755,129 743,534 Interest-earning assets 6,453,001 5,510,489 5,118,319 5,072,573 5,023,607 Total assets 7,057,605 5,956,086 5,518,740 5,471,504 5,415,151 Deposits 5,582,072 4,699,490 4,434,634 4,255,523 4,230,291 Shareholders’ equity 813,106 662,454 597,864 586,765 568,555 Tangible common equity1 571,890 506,560 471,678 459,975 441,136 YIELDS (tax equivalent) Total loans 5.49 % 5.50 % 5.44 % 5.18 % 5.04 % Debt and equity investments 2.95 2.84 2.73 2.71 2.58 Interest-earning assets 4.95 4.99 4.98 4.77 4.64 Interest-bearing deposits 1.21 1.33 1.27 1.16 0.98 Total deposits 0.94 1.02 0.95 0.86 0.73 Subordinated debentures 5.57 5.38 5.01 4.98 4.94 Borrowed funds 2.07 1.75 1.60 1.62 1.41 Interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 1.49 1.42 1.34 1.16 Net interest margin 3.86 3.87 3.94 3.78 3.77 ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter ended (in thousands, except % and per share data) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs $ 969 $ 1,826 $ 2,822 $ 2,447 $ 641 Nonperforming loans 19,842 9,607 16,745 17,044 14,801 Classified assets 91,715 79,750 70,126 73,704 74,001 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.19 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.35 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42 0.24 0.30 0.32 0.28 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.85 0.86 1.00 1.04 1.04 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 220.9 448.6 259.6 259.3 299.8 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.08 0.16 0.26 0.23 0.06 WEALTH MANAGEMENT Trust assets under management $ 1,627,050 $ 1,587,627 $ 1,119,329 $ 1,174,798 $ 1,337,030 Trust assets under administration 2,428,551 2,405,673 1,811,512 1,984,859 2,165,870 MARKET DATA Book value per common share $ 30.68 $ 29.68 $ 26.47 $ 25.41 $ 24.81 Tangible book value per common share1 21.74 20.80 20.95 19.94 19.32 Market value per share 41.60 40.77 37.63 53.05 53.95 Period end common shares outstanding 26,906 26,878 22,812 23,092 23,141 Average basic common shares 26,887 23,927 23,014 23,148 23,124 Average diluted common shares 26,940 24,083 23,170 23,329 23,318 CAPITAL Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 12.62 % 12.86 % 13.02 % 12.94 % 12.60 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.06 11.25 11.14 11.03 10.68 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.51 9.64 9.79 9.66 9.32 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.43 8.35 8.66 8.54 8.30 1 Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP. ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Quarter ended For the Six Months ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 CORE PERFORMANCE MEASURES Net interest income $ 61,715 $ 52,343 $ 50,593 $ 48,093 $ 47,048 $ 114,058 $ 93,219 Less: Incremental accretion income 910 1,157 2,109 535 291 2,067 1,057 Core net interest income 60,805 51,186 48,484 47,558 46,757 111,991 92,162 Total noninterest income 11,964 9,230 10,702 8,410 9,693 21,194 19,235 Less: Other income from non-core acquired assets 2 365 10 7 18 367 1,031 Less: Gain on sale of investment securities — — — — — — 9 Less: Other non-core income 266 — 26 — 649 266 649 Core noninterest income 11,696 8,865 10,666 8,403 9,026 20,561 17,546 Total core revenue 72,501 60,051 59,150 55,961 55,783 132,552 109,708 Total noninterest expense 49,054 39,838 30,747 29,922 29,219 88,892 58,362 Less: Other expenses related to non-core acquired loans 103 103 40 12 (229 ) 206 (215 ) Less: Facilities disposal — — — — 239 — 239 Less: Merger related expenses 10,306 7,270 1,271 — — 17,576 — Less: Non-recurring excise tax — — — 682 — — — Core noninterest expense 38,645 32,465 29,436 29,228 29,209 71,110 58,338 Core efficiency ratio 53.30 % 54.06 % 49.77 % 52.23 % 52.36 % 53.65 % 53.18 % NET INTEREST MARGIN TO CORE NET INTEREST MARGIN (TAX EQUIVALENT) Net interest income $ 62,109 $ 52,595 $ 50,786 $ 48,299 $ 47,254 $ 114,704 $ 93,640 Less: Incremental accretion income 910 1,157 2,109 535 291 2,067 1,057 Core net interest income $ 61,199 $ 51,438 $ 48,677 $ 47,764 $ 46,963 $ 112,637 $ 92,583 Average earning assets $ 6,453,005 $ 5,510,489 $ 5,118,319 $ 5,072,573 $ 5,023,607 $ 5,984,351 $ 4,986,447 Reported net interest margin 3.86 % 3.87 % 3.94 % 3.78 % 3.77 % 3.87 % 3.79 % Core net interest margin 3.80 3.79 3.77 3.74 3.75 3.80 3.74 At the Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY AND TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Shareholders’ equity $ 825,501 $ 797,835 $ 603,804 $ 586,837 $ 574,084 Less: Goodwill 211,251 207,632 117,345 117,345 117,345 Less: Intangible assets 29,201 31,048 8,553 9,148 9,768 Tangible common equity $ 585,049 $ 559,155 $ 477,906 $ 460,344 $ 446,971 Total assets $ 7,181,855 $ 6,932,757 $ 5,645,662 $ 5,517,539 $ 5,509,924 Less: Goodwill 211,251 207,632 117,345 117,345 117,345 Less: Intangible assets 29,201 31,048 8,553 9,148 9,768 Tangible assets $ 6,941,403 $ 6,694,077 $ 5,519,764 $ 5,391,046 $ 5,382,811 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.43 % 8.35 % 8.66 % 8.54 % 8.30 % For the Quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Average shareholder’s equity $ 813,106 $ 662,454 $ 568,555 Less average goodwill 211,251 141,422 117,345 Less average intangible assets 29,965 14,472 10,074 Average tangible common equity 571,890 506,560 441,136 For the Quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 IMPACT OF MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES Net income - GAAP $ 18,424 $ 16,156 $ 22,251 Merger related expenses 10,306 7,270 — Related tax effect (2,331 ) (1,535 ) — Adjusted net income - Non-GAAP $ 26,399 $ 21,891 $ 22,251 Average diluted common shares $ 26,940 $ 24,083 $ 23,318 EPS - GAAP net income 0.68 0.67 0.95 EPS - Adjusted net income 0.98 0.91 0.95 Average assets $ 7,057,605 $ 5,956,086 $ 5,415,151 ROAA - GAAP net income 1.05 % 1.10 % 1.65 % ROAA - Adjusted net income 1.50 1.49 1.65 Average shareholder’s equity $ 813,106 $ 662,454 $ 568,555 ROAE - GAAP net income 9.09 % 9.89 % 15.70 % ROAE - Adjusted net income 13.02 13.40 15.70 Average tangible common equity $ 571,890 $ 506,560 $ 441,136 ROATCE - GAAP net income 12.92 % 12.93 % 20.23 % ROATCE - Adjusted net income 18.52 17.53 20.23 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005737/en/

