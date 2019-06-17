Log in
ENTERPRISE GROUP INC

(E)
Enterprise Group Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

06/17/2019 | 09:10am EDT

St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2019) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise," or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2019. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Leonard Jaroszuk7,877,49689.47%926,99910.53%
John Pinsent8,303,96994.32%500,5265.68%
Desmond O'Kell8,101,13592.01%703,3607.99%
John Campbell8,304,30294.32%500,1935.68%
Neil Darling8,300,30294.27%504,1935.73%

 

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.

Stock Option Plan

The motion to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed with 87.21% of votes cast in favour of the resolution and 12.79% of votes cast against the resolution.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of services to the energy sector. The Company's focus is primarily on specialized equipment rental. The Company's strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact:
Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or
Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President
contact@enterprisegrp.ca
780-418-4400

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45650


© Newsfilecorp 2019
