Enterprise Group Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2019) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise," or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2019. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Leonard Jaroszuk 7,877,496 89.47% 926,999 10.53% John Pinsent 8,303,969 94.32% 500,526 5.68% Desmond O'Kell 8,101,135 92.01% 703,360 7.99% John Campbell 8,304,302 94.32% 500,193 5.68% Neil Darling 8,300,302 94.27% 504,193 5.73%

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.

Stock Option Plan

The motion to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed with 87.21% of votes cast in favour of the resolution and 12.79% of votes cast against the resolution.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of services to the energy sector. The Company's focus is primarily on specialized equipment rental. The Company's strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

