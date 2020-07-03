Log in
ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

E
Enterprise Group Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

07/03/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2020) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2020. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Leonard Jaroszuk19,283,55993.59%1,320,4436.41%
John Pinsent19,652,30495.38%951,6984.62%
Desmond O'Kell19,480,88994.55%1,123,1135.45%
John Campbell19,614,30595.20%989,6974.80%
Neil Darling19,647,63995.36%956,3634.64%

 

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.

Share Consolidation

The special resolution to consolidate the share capital of the Company was approved with 89.83% of votes cast in favour of the resolution and 10.17% of votes cast against the resolution.

Name Change

The special resolution to change the name of the Company was approved with 93.61% of votes cast in favour of the resolution and 6.39% of votes cast against the resolution.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of construction services companies operating in the energy, utility and transportation infrastructure industries. The Company's focus is primarily on specialized equipment rental. The Company's strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact:
Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or
Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President
contact@enterprisegrp.ca
780-418-4400

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59115


© Newsfilecorp 2020
