ENTERPRISE GROUP INC

Leonard D. Jaroszuk Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

08/20/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - As required by applicable securities laws, Leonard Jaroszuk announces that he has acquired 1,000,000 common shares ("Shares") of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $0.17 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $170,000. In addition, as a director and officer of Enterprise, Mr. Jaroszuk has been granted 2,000,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share pursuant to Enterprise's stock option plan.

Prior to completion of the share acquisition and option grant, Mr. Jaroszuk held, directly or indirectly, 9,915,133 Shares which represented 18.02% of the outstanding Shares. After giving effect to the share acquisition and option grant, Mr. Jaroszuk held, directly or indirectly, 10,915,133 common shares and 2,000,000 stock options which represents 19.84% of the outstanding Shares before giving effect to stock options and 22.65% of the outstanding Shares assuming exercise of the options.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. In the future, Mr. Jaroszuk or any of his joint actors may, subject to applicable law, acquire or dispose of securities of Enterprise depending upon a number of factors, including but not limited to general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

A copy of the early warning report is available under Enterprise's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. For further information, please contact the following.

Leonard D. Jaroszuk
780-418-4400
contact@enterprisegrp.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47102


© Newsfilecorp 2019
