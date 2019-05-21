Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Enterprise Products Partners L.P.    EPD

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China not signing deals to buy U.S. crude oil: Enterprise CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
05/21/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chinese companies looking to sign long-term agreements to buy crude oil from U.S. oil exporters have virtually disappeared, the chief executive of Enterprise Products Partners LP said on Tuesday.

The United States and China have been embroiled in an increasingly bitter trade dispute for nearly a year, and it escalated recently with the U.S. imposition of 25% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

The trade war has all but shut down shipments of U.S. crude to China, and it is unlikely Chinese buyers will sign long-term offtake agreements with U.S. crude exporters right now, Enterprise CEO Jim Teague said on the sidelines of a Houston energy industry conference.

"When I was in China, I heard two words at every meeting: 'Trump' and 'tariffs,'" Teague said.

The Obama administration ended a 40-year ban on U.S. crude exports in 2015 and they have risen sharply ever since. The country now routinely exports more than 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude.

In the first half of 2018, China was the biggest importer of U.S. crude, averaging 377,000 bpd. In the six months ended February, the most recent data available, it has dropped to 41,600 bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Enterprise, an oil pipeline and terminal operator, filed for permits in January to build a deep-water crude export terminal capable of handling supertankers some 35 miles (56 km) off the coast of Houston, joining at least seven other firms racing to build such facilities as U.S. exports climb.

Teague said demand for U.S. crude will shift to other countries as U.S. producers pump additional volumes.

"Demand will be what it is regardless of the trade war because trade patterns will just change," he said. "The big (U.S. oil producers) will be the ones who will make it work."

(Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Collin Eaton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNE
07:20pCHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. : Enterprise CEO
RE
05/13PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Products to Participate in MLP & Energy Infra..
BU
05/08PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/01ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
05/01PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Reports Record Results for First Quarter 2019
BU
04/29ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/18ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fi..
AQ
04/08PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Products to Host Analyst and Investor Day
BU
04/08PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 974 M
EBIT 2019 5 818 M
Net income 2019 4 521 M
Debt 2019 26 691 M
Yield 2019 6,19%
P/E ratio 2019 13,94
P/E ratio 2020 13,43
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 62 571 M
Chart ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. James Teague Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Randall Fowler President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.16.27%62 571
ENBRIDGE INC19.08%76 082
KINDER MORGAN INC31.92%45 931
TC ENERGY CORP34.36%45 036
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.54%33 275
ONEOK26.36%27 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About