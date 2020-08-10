Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Enterprise Products Partners L.P.    EPD

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. : to Participate in Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 08:51am EDT

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will host virtual investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020; and the Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 12 and Thursday, August 13, 2020.

A copy of the slides used in the meetings will be available on the Enterprise website at www.enterpriseproducts.com under the Investors tab.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNE
08:51aENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
08/07ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
08/03ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
07/30PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Prices $1.25 Billion Aggregate Principal Amou..
BU
07/30ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : 2Q 2020 Earnings Support Slides
PU
07/29ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Releases 2019-2020 Sustainability Report
BU
07/29ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/29PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 102 M - -
Net income 2020 4 505 M - -
Net Debt 2020 27 657 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,76x
Yield 2020 9,95%
Capitalization 39 126 M 39 126 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 24,37 $
Last Close Price 17,90 $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Randall Fowler Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
A. James Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Graham W. Bacon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-36.43%39 126
ENBRIDGE INC.-14.45%66 884
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-7.24%45 083
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-32.36%32 414
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.10%25 303
MPLX LP-27.73%19 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group