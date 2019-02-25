Products Partners L P : 2018 K-1 Tax Packages for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Are Now Available

The 2018 tax packages, including schedule K-1s, for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website www.taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2018 tax packages today and complete mailing by Thursday, February 28, 2019. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include approximately 49,200 miles of pipelines; 265 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

