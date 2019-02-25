Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Enterprise Products Partners L.P.    EPD

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Products Partners L P : 2018 K-1 Tax Packages for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Are Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 10:34am EST

The 2018 tax packages, including schedule K-1s, for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website www.taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2018 tax packages today and complete mailing by Thursday, February 28, 2019. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include approximately 49,200 miles of pipelines; 265 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNE
10:34aPRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : 2018 K-1 Tax Packages for Enterprise Products Partners L..
BU
02/01PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Announces $2 Billion Unit Buyback Program, Pr..
AQ
01/31ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
01/31PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Reports Record 2018 Results
BU
01/31PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Announces $2 Billion Unit Buyback Program; Pr..
BU
01/30ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/15PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase
BU
01/04PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Brasseux and Rutherford Elected Directors of Enterprise'..
AQ
01/03ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 37 985 M
EBIT 2019 5 546 M
Net income 2019 4 259 M
Debt 2019 23 510 M
Yield 2019 6,45%
P/E ratio 2019 14,13
P/E ratio 2020 13,60
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
Capitalization 61 267 M
Chart ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. James Teague Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Randall Fowler President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.15%61 267
ENBRIDGE INC14.76%74 908
KINDER MORGAN INC25.62%43 734
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION20.45%41 211
WILLIAMS COMPANIES22.95%32 818
ONEOK25.80%27 919
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.