Products Partners L P : 2018 K-1 Tax Packages for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Are Now Available

The 2018 tax packages, including schedule K-1s, for Enterprise Products
Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) are now available online. They may be accessed
through the K-1 Tax Package Support website www.taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise.
The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2018 tax packages today and
complete mailing by Thursday, February 28, 2019. For additional
information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at
(800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded
partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy
services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil,
refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas
gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL
transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals;
crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals;
petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and
terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily
on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The
partnership’s assets currently include approximately 49,200 miles of
pipelines; 265 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil,
petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of
natural gas storage capacity.
