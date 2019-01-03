Products Partners L P : Brasseux and Rutherford Elected Directors of Enterprise's General Partner

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (“Enterprise” NYSE:EPD) today
announced that Murray E. Brasseux and John R. Rutherford have been
elected members of the board of directors of its general partner,
Enterprise Products Holdings LLC, effective today. Each of Mr. Brasseux
and Mr. Rutherford has also been appointed to serve on the board’s Audit
and Conflicts Committee.
Mr. Brasseux is a member of the board of directors of Adams Resources &
Energy, Inc., a publicly-traded company primarily engaged in the
business of crude oil marketing and tank truck transportation of liquid
and dry bulk chemicals. Mr. Brasseux retired from Compass Bank in
December 2014 after 20 years of service, having most recently served as
Managing Director of Oil & Gas Finance. Mr. Brasseux also served as a
consultant to Compass Bank from January 2015 to June 2015 and as a
consultant to Loughlin Management Partners (a restructuring and advisory
firm) from June 2015 to December 2017. Mr. Brasseux also serves on the
board of the Rare Book School (an affiliate of the University of
Virginia).
Mr. Rutherford is a Senior Managing Director of NRI Energy Partners LLC,
a firm that evaluates and invests in private and public energy companies
and provides financial and strategic consulting services to energy
companies and investment firms. Mr. Rutherford previously served as
Executive Vice President (Strategic Planning, M&A and Business
Development) of the general partner of Plains All American Pipeline,
L.P. (“Plains”) and as a member of Plains’ executive committee from
October 2010 through July 2015. Mr. Rutherford also served as a
financial consultant to Plains from July 2015 through September 2018.
His career includes over 20 years of investment banking experience as a
mergers and acquisitions and strategic advisor to public and private
energy companies, investment firms, management teams and boards of
directors. Prior to joining Plains, Mr. Rutherford served as Managing
Director of the North American Energy Practice of Lazard Freres &
Company from 2007 until 2010. Prior to joining Freres, he was a partner
at Simmons & Company for over ten years. Mr. Rutherford currently serves
as the Executive Director of the Coalition for a Fair and Open Port, an
ad hoc voluntary unincorporated nonprofit association of energy industry
entities whose business operations depend on open and fair access to the
Houston Ship Channel.
“We are pleased to add Murray and John to our board,” said A. J. “Jim”
Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “Both
are seasoned veterans of the finance and energy industries. Their
experience and insights will be additive and complementary to our board.”
In addition to the new board members, Dr. Ralph S. Cunningham, one of
three voting trustees associated with privately-held Enterprise Products
Company, has been appointed to serve as an advisory director. Affiliates
of Enterprise Products Company own Enterprise’s general partner and
approximately 32 percent of its limited partner units.
