Products Partners L P : Enterprise Products to Host Analyst and Investor Day

0
04/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host a meeting with securities analysts and investors on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 8 a.m. CDT in Houston. The event will be webcast live on the internet and may be accessed along with accompanying slides via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

Visitors interested in listening to the presentation should login to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting in order to download and install any necessary audio software.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include approximately 49,200 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 38 201 M
EBIT 2019 5 574 M
Net income 2019 4 301 M
Debt 2019 23 197 M
Yield 2019 5,99%
P/E ratio 2019 14,99
P/E ratio 2020 14,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 64 476 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. James Teague Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Randall Fowler President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Paul G. Flynn Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.20.01%64 476
ENBRIDGE INC16.72%74 321
KINDER MORGAN INC30.36%45 091
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION26.28%42 036
WILLIAMS COMPANIES32.02%35 274
ONEOK30.75%28 599
