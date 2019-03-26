ENTERTAINMENT ONE : AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT ENTER INTO MULTI–TERRITORY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

TORONTO, ON and UNIVERSAL CITY, CA, MARCH 26, 2019-Entertainment One (eOne) and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) have signed a multi-year, multi-territory distribution agreement whereby UPHE will serve as the home entertainment distributor of eOne's diverse offerings across both transactional physical and digital formats. The far-reaching pact covers film, television and select family content and includes all sales, marketing and distribution, spanning the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Spain, Australia and New Zealand. The news was announced today by Steve Bertram, eOne's President, Film & Television and Eddie Cunningham, President, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

'This new global partnership with Universal builds on our shared commitment to bring compelling content to audiences around the world. Our recent and upcoming collaborations on titles from eOne partners MAKEREADY, DreamWorks Pictures and Participant Media underscore the strong foundation for our growing relationship. As eOne continues to expand its focus on producing and financing premium film and television properties, we are very excited to partner with UPHE whose expertise, scale and deep customer relationships have made them market leaders year after year,' said Bertram.

'UPHE is very pleased to become eOne's home entertainment distributor in territories around the world,' said Cunningham. 'We are delighted to add eOne's premier entertainment portfolio to UPHE's global distribution organization and look forward to working with our physical and digital retail partners to drive this business forward.'

This agreement complements the existing theatrical marketing and distribution partnership between eOne and Universal Pictures International announced earlier this year for the Australian and New Zealand markets. UPHE will also begin to market and distribute eOne's ever-expanding catalog of new and existing properties in Australia in May, beginning with the Academy Award® Best Picture winner, Green Book.

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE - www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango and DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature

film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

