ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
ENTERTAINMENT ONE : HIRES UK MUSIC INDUSTRY ATTORNEY GARY MANDEL AS VP CREATIVE

01/14/2019

Mandel to integrate across publishing, records, management and live

(January 14, 2019 - London, UK) - Entertainment One ('eOne') has announced the appointment of respected UK music attorney Gary Mandel to the newly-created role of Vice President, Creative, Music. Based in London, Mandel will focus on music publishing while looking for integration opportunities across eOne's records, management and live businesses. Mandel will report to Chris Taylor, eOne's Global President, Music.

For the past 25 years, Mandel served as a partner at SSB Solicitors, representing some of the biggest names in music including Keane, Paloma Faith, Kelis, Rita Ora, and Lana Del Rey. The firm also provides legal advice to Adele, Prodigy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Zayn Malik and many others.

'I've been a fan of Gary's for a long time. He was one of the few music lawyers that had both a passionate appreciation for creators and a deep network that spread around the globe. He is going to be an incredible asset to our artists and our business as we continue to grow the most exciting music company on the planet,' said Taylor.

'I'm so grateful for the opportunity to join Chris and the amazing team at eOne. I've always enjoyed the creative part of my job as a music lawyer but this will allow me to jump in with both feet at a company that truly delivers for artists. I can't wait to get started!' said Mandel.

The move marks another big move into music publishing for eOne. This past summer the Company entered in a publishing joint venture with LA-based, Grammy winning producer/writer team, Stereotypes. eOne's current music publishing catalogue includes songs from the Death Row Records catalogue, hard rock/metal artists, including Within the Ruins and The Contortionist, hip hop producers Vinny X and Tre Mission, The Stereotypes' RaCharm as well as a vast catalogue of film and television audiovisual rights for properties including Designated Survivor, Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. eOne also handles the publishing administration rights to the Chuck Berry catalogue (via eOne imprint Dualtone Music Group).

Mandel's appointment is effective January 14, 2019.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

For more information, contact:

Giovanna Melchiorre

at 212-353-8800 x5279

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 18:43:05 UTC
