ENTERTAINMENT ONE : INKS EXCLUSIVE TELEVISON DEAL WITH HYPNOTIC

LOS ANGELES - May 29, 2019 - Entertainment One (eOne) today announces that it has secured a multi-year, exclusive deal with Doug Liman, Dave Bartis and Gene Klein's production company, Hypnotic, for scripted and unscripted television and select new media programming. The partnership was announced by Pete Micelli and Hypnotic's executive team.

This deal brings Hypnotic's extensive track record of success to further bolster eOne's expanding slate of talent-rich television content. eOne will serve as the studio on all projects emerging out of the partnership in addition to handling worldwide rights.

'We are incredibly excited to hit the ground running with Doug, Dave, Gene and the entire team at Hypnotic. We are looking forward to taking these next steps together because Hypnotic's entrepreneurial spirit fits perfectly with eOne's model of selling everywhere in the marketplace and constantly innovating both structure and storytelling. As an end to end independent studio, it's exciting to be joining forces with an industry titan like Hypnotic,' said Pete Micelli, eOne's Chief Strategy Officer, Film & Television.

'After an incredible run at UCP, we're ready to expand our horizons with eOne. We're excited to be in business with a company that has such a strong global presence and the ability to be so nimble in their deal making. We look forward to launching many new series with them!' stated Dave Bartis.

Hypnotic's upcoming shows in 2019 include the second season of Impulse set to premiere in fall on YouTube Premium, Pearson which will premiere on USA in July and the final season of the long running hit Suits.

eOne's upcoming slate of television projects includes Run for HBO starring Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever, from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones and Deputy for Fox staring Stephen Dorff. Additionally, eOne recently announced Albedo starring Evangeline Lilly for Vudu and Bell Media.

###

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; innovative music platform Audio Network; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

ABOUT HYPNOTIC

Hypnotic is an independent production company with a successful track record in both film and television. Launched in 2003 by Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein, Hypnotic's television work includes the hit drama series Suits, now in its ninth season on USA, the Suits' spin-off Pearson starring Gina Torres; Impulse, now in its second season for YouTube Premium; and Nightflyers, a ten-episode series based on a George R.R. Martin novella, which will premiere on SyFy/Netflix in 2019. Additionally, Hypnotic produced the international spy drama Covert Affairs, starring Piper Perabo, which aired on USA Network for five seasons. Film production includes FAIR GAME, EDGE OF TOMORROW, and THE WALL, all directed by Liman.