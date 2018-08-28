Log in
News

ENTERTAINMENT ONE : SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MUSIC PUBLISHING VENTURE WITH GRAMMY AWARD–WINNING PRODUCERS & SONGWRITERS ‘THE STEREOTYPES’ VIA NEW IMPRINT BEACH WAVE PUBLISHING

08/28/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

Partnership to nurture stable of new songwriters and producers

The Stereotypes' RaCharm signs worldwide publishing deal with eOne Music Publishing

(August 28, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA) - Entertainment One's (eOne) music publishing division has signed an exclusive joint venture music publishing agreement with Grammy Award-winning producers and songwriters The Stereotypes through their recently launched imprint, Beach Wave Publishing. The group, which includes Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCullough II, is best known for their work on Bruno Mars' multi-Grammy Award-winning album, '24K Magic.' In addition, eOne music publishing has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with McCullough, aka 'RaCharm' as part of the pact. The deals were announced today by Chris Taylor, Global President, eOne Music.

eOne and The Stereotypes will work together to discover and develop new talent to be the Grammy winners of tomorrow. Amy Collins joins Beach Wave Publishing as A&R Director from Warner/Chappell Music. Prior to Warner/Chappell, Collins worked in A&R at Def Jam/Universal Music Group.

'Jonathan, Ray, Jeremy and RaCharm are not only incredible writers and producers but they also have a great commercial instinct and a desire to grow their business. eOne is a creative enabler for that vision. We want to inspire and nurture that instinct to write amazing songs and find some incredible talent to be a part of our family,' said Taylor.

'We are excited to get started with Chris, Marcus and the music team. eOne is such an incredible playground for creative people. The environment that Chris is starting to build is inspiring for producers like us that are interested in all aspects of entertainment whether it is music, film, TV or other forms of entertainment,' said The Stereotypes in a joint statement.

The agreements mark a big move in music publishing for eOne. The company made a splash last year acquiring the publishing administration rights to the Chuck Berry catalogue (via eOne imprint, Dualtone).

'I am so excited RaCharm signed to eOne directly. Any time you have an opportunity to connect with young, hungry talent you embrace it quickly. I love all the guys, but RaCharm is my favorite for now,' joked Taylor.

RaCharm adds, 'I'm super excited to team up with Chris Taylor, Marcus Siskind and the eOne fam.'

Over the past decade, The Stereotypes have become one of the most in-demand production and writing teams in the music industry. In addition to their multiple Grammy Awards for '24K Magic,' the group produced or wrote songs for Justin Bieber including the platinum-selling 'Somebody to Love,' Ne-Yo's 'Year of the Gentleman,' Mary J. Blige's 'Good Love,' Fifth Harmony's 'Deliver,' and Lil Yachty's 'Better,' among many others.

eOne's current music publishing catalogue includes songs from the Death Row catalogue, hard rock/metal artists, including Within the Ruins and The Contortionist, hip hop producers Vinny X and Tre Mission as well as a vast catalogue of film and television audiovisual rights under the eOne including rights for Designated Survivor and popular kids TV show, PJ Masks.

About Entertainment One

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes Makeready with Brad Weston; content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$1.7 billion (as at 31 March 2017), is exploited across all media formats and includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

www.entertainmentone.com

Contact:

Katie Schroeder/Rubenstein

212-843-8036

kschroeder@rubenstein.com

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 16:56:02 UTC
