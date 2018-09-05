Entertainment One : Application for Block Listing

Application for Block Listing

Released : 05/09/2018 07:00

RNS Number : 7773Z Entertainment One Ltd 05 September 2018

Date: 5 September 2018 On behalf of: Entertainment One Ltd. ("the Company") Embargoed until: 0700 hours

Entertainment One Ltd.

Application for Block Listing

Entertainment One Ltd. announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 2,000,000 common shares of no par value each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares").

The Shares from the block listing will be issued to satisfy employee share awards, including those in relation to the Company's long term incentive plan and SAYE plan, made to Entertainment One Ltd. employees and, as issued, will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued common shares.

Admission is expected to be effective on 7 September 2018. Following admission, the Company's existing block listing, which is specific to the Company's long term incentive plan, will no longer be utilised.

Enquiries:

Alma PR Rebecca Sanders-Hewett +44 (0) 20 3865 9668 Entertainment One Ltd. Patrick Yau +44(0)20 3714 7931 Notes to Editors:

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes Makeready with Brad Weston; content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$1.7 billion (as at 31 March 2017), is exploited across all media formats and includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

www.entertainmentone.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ALSFMGGLFDMGRZZ