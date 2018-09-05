Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Entertainment One Ltd    ETO   CA29382B1022

ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD (ETO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Entertainment One : Application for Block Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:07am CEST

Application for Block Listing

Released : 05/09/2018 07:00

RNS Number : 7773Z Entertainment One Ltd 05 September 2018

Date:

5 September 2018

On behalf of:

Entertainment One Ltd. ("the Company")

Embargoed until:

0700 hours

Entertainment One Ltd.

Application for Block Listing

Entertainment One Ltd. announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 2,000,000 common shares of no par value each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares").

The Shares from the block listing will be issued to satisfy employee share awards, including those in relation to the Company's long term incentive plan and SAYE plan, made to Entertainment One Ltd. employees and, as issued, will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued common shares.

Admission is expected to be effective on 7 September 2018. Following admission, the Company's existing block listing, which is specific to the Company's long term incentive plan, will no longer be utilised.

Enquiries:

Alma PR

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

+44 (0) 20 3865 9668

Entertainment One Ltd.

Patrick Yau

+44(0)20 3714 7931

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes Makeready with Brad Weston; content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$1.7 billion (as at 31 March 2017), is exploited across all media formats and includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

www.entertainmentone.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ALSFMGGLFDMGRZZ

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 06:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
08:07aENTERTAINMENT ONE : Application for Block Listing
PU
08/30ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting
PU
08/29ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Announces Broadcast and Licensing Plans for PJ Masks in Kore..
PU
08/29ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Names Zev Foreman President of Production, Film
PU
08/28ENTERTAINMENT ONE : SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MUSIC PUBLISHING VENTURE WITH GRAMMY AWARD&n..
PU
08/27ENTERTAINMENT ONE : ANDRÉ ØVREDAL AND GUILLERMO DEL TORO GATHER BRAVE SOULS TO F..
PU
08/24ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/22ENTERTAINMENT ONE : and Alibaba Pictures Announce Joint Production to Bring Pepp..
BU
08/17ENTERTAINMENT ONE : BFI London Film Festival Announces First Ever Premiere Outsi..
AQ
08/15ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Notice of Capital Markets Day
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/25Peppa Pig firm Entertainment One rises as JPMorgan boosts target 
05/23Entertainment One Ltd. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/22Entertainment One's (ENTMF) CEO Darren Throop on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
05/22Entertainment One reports FY results 
04/15Livermore Partners Report Q1 2018 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 182 M
EBIT 2019 178 M
Net income 2019 70,0 M
Debt 2019 380 M
Yield 2019 0,41%
P/E ratio 2019 27,06
P/E ratio 2020 20,71
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capitalization 1 701 M
Chart ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
Duration : Period :
Entertainment One Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,61  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Throop President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Leslie Leighton Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Sparacio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Taylor Battye Chief Information Officer
Mark William Opzoomer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD12.93%2 187
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.22%83 708
VIVENDI-0.67%33 786
VIACOM-4.61%12 014
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.13.32%7 275
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.185.84%6 816
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.