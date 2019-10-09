Log in
Entertainment One : BLIPPI LIVE! KICKS OFF NORTH AMERICAN TOUR IN 2020

10/09/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

The educational children's character is set to bring his act from the screen to the stage starting February 2, 2020

Tickets on sale Friday, Oct 11 via www.blippilive.com

Today, children's YouTube sensation Blippi announces the first-ever tour across North America. Blippi Live! is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children's character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage. The tour kicks off in San Antonio Texas' Tobin Center and will see Blippi traverse the South and East Coast from Texas to Canada.

Read more exclusively via Billboard.

Blippi's first tour will bring the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage, to provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else out there. Blippi's appeal lies in his wonder, in the way he looks at the world- 'wow, look at that! It's a plane, a tractor, a fire truck and a train'- so expect plenty of fun and discoveries for the whole family. He's taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with over 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 5.6 million followers.

Tickets for Blippi Live! go on sale October 11th with pre-sales beginning October 8th.

Fans can visit blippilive.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. Follow Blippi Live social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

BLIPPI LIVE! 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Sunday, February 2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX
Tuesday, February 4 - BJCC Concert Hall - Birmingham, AL
Wednesday, February 5 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL
Thursday, February 6 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL
Friday, February 7 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach, FL

Saturday, February 8 - Broward Center - Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sunday, February 9 - Straz Center (Morsani Hall) - Tampa, FL

Wednesday, February 12 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC
Thursday, February 13 - Warner Theatre - Washington, D.C.

Friday, February 14 - Lynn Memorial Auditorium - Lynn, MA

Saturday, February 15 - Bushnell - Hartford, CT
Sunday, February 16 - Count Basie Center for the Arts -Red Bank, NJ*
Monday, February 17 - Bergen PAC - Englewood, NJ

Wednesday, February 19 - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre - Atlanta, GA
Thursday, February 20 - DPAC - Durham, NC

Friday, February 21 - Palace Theatre - Columbus, OH

Saturday, February 22 - Rosemont Theatre - Rosemont, IL*

Sunday, February 23 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Tuesday, February 25 -Byham Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday, February 26 - Kirby Center - Wilkes Barre, PA

Thursday, February 27 - Tilles Center - Brookville, NY

Friday, February 28 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY

Saturday, February 29 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON*

Sunday, March 1 - Akron Civic Theatre - Akron, OH

Tuesday, March 3 -Adler Theatre - Davenport, IA

Wednesday, March 4 - Ralston Arena - Ralston, NE

Thursday, March 5 - The Orpheum Theater - Madison, WI

Friday, March 6 - The Family Arena - St. Charles, MO

Saturday, March 7 - Des Moines Civic Center - Des Moines, IA

Sunday, March 8 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

* denotes 2 shows

FOLLOW BLIPPI LIVE:

Website: https://blippilive.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blippilive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Blippilivetour

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blippilive/

FOLLOW BLIPPI:

Website: https://blippi.com/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/Blippi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Blippi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Blippiofficial

Instagram: https://instagram.com/blippiofficial

ABOUT BLIPPI

Blippi, is an energetic and loveable character clad is orange and blue that jumps off the screen with his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor. He's taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with over 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 4.1 million followers.

ABOUT ROUND ROOM LIVE, AN ENTERTAINMENT ONE COMPANY:

Round Room is a live entertainment company that specializes in the production and promotion of live family entertainment, arena shows, concert tours, theatrical performances and touring exhibitions. In 2018, Round Room was acquired by global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne), industry leaders across the family and brand space. Over the last 10 years and now under eOne, the senior management of Round Room have served as the Tour Producer for Bodies: The Exhibition; Lead Producer of Rock of Ages, Executive Producer of Fuerza Bruta; Tour Promotor for An Evening with Oprah Winfrey and An Evening with Al Pacino; Jurassic World: The Exhibition; and most recently, Executive Producer of The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism, all while producing and promoting some of the biggest kids tours to date, including Yo Gabba Gabba Live and PJ Masks Live and Baby Shark Live! Current projects include PJ Masks Live! Save the Day Tour, Thank You Canada Tour, Rock the Rink Tour, which launches in October 2019, Mandela: The Official Exhibition, which launches in Berlin on October 18th, 2019, and Baby Shark Live! which launched its 3-Year World Tour on October 3rd.

####

For more information contact Shore Fire Media:

Rebecca Shapiro | rshapiro@shorefire.com | (718) 522-7171

Andrea Evenson | aevenson@shorefire.com | (615) 280-5330

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:50:09 UTC
