Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Entertainment One Ltd    ETO   CA29382B1022

ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD

(ETO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/30 03:17:30 am
432.8 GBp   -0.28%
02:49aENTERTAINMENT ONE : Block Listing Application
PU
05/24ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Notification of Director Dealing
PU
05/22ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Notification of Director Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entertainment One : Block Listing Application

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Block Listing Application

Released : 30/05/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 5358A

Entertainment One Ltd

30 May 2019

Date:

30 May 2019

On behalf of:

Entertainment One Ltd. ('the Company')

Embargoed until:

0700 hours

Entertainment One Ltd.

Block Listing Application

Entertainment One Ltd. announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 2,000,000 common shares of no par value each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares").

The Shares from the block listing will be issued to satisfy employee share awards, including those in relation to the Company's long term incentive plan and SAYE plan, made to Entertainment One Ltd. employees and, as issued, will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued common shares.

Admission is expected to be effective on 31 May 2019.

Enquiries:

Alma PR

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

+44(0)20 3405 0205

Entertainment One Ltd.

Patrick Yau

+44(0)20 3714 7931

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$2.0 billion (as at 31 March 2018), is exploited across all media formats and includes about 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

www.entertainmentone.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

BLRLLFETEDIAFIA

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 06:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
02:49aENTERTAINMENT ONE : Block Listing Application
PU
05/24ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Notification of Director Dealing
PU
05/22ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Notification of Director Dealing
PU
05/22ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Profit slips at Entertainment One after write-downs reach £6..
AQ
05/21EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Stage Rebound After Monday Malaise
DJ
05/21LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Move Higher As Pound Hits Four-month Low
DJ
05/21ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Full Year Results
PU
05/03ENTERTAINMENT ONE : PJ Masks Prepares to Fly into the Music Charts with New Digi..
PU
05/01ENTERTAINMENT ONE : And brad peyton announce albedo starring evangeline lilly fo..
PU
04/18ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Completion of Acquisition
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 152 M
EBIT 2020 197 M
Net income 2020 86,2 M
Debt 2020 465 M
Yield 2020 0,37%
P/E ratio 2020 24,81
P/E ratio 2021 20,02
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Capitalization 2 153 M
Chart ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
Duration : Period :
Entertainment One Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,26  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Throop President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Leslie Leighton Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Sparacio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Taylor Battye Chief Information Officer
Mark William Opzoomer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD21.71%2 719
VIVENDI11.14%34 553
BOLLORÉ14.91%13 205
VIACOM7.98%11 493
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-1.07%6 340
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-2.96%5 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About