Entertainment One : Block Listing Return

Released : 13/09/2019 07:00
Entertainment One Ltd
13 September 2019
|
Date:
|
13 September 2019
|
On behalf of:
|
Entertainment One Ltd. ('the Company')
|
Embargoed until:
|
0700 hours
Entertainment One Ltd.
Block Listing Return
|
Name of applicant:
|
|
Entertainment One Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Name of scheme:
|
|
Entertainment One Ltd. Employee Share Awards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
10 March 2019
|
|
To:
|
9 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
|
2,162,705
|
|
|
|
from previous return:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
has been increased since the date of the last
|
|
|
|
|
return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under
|
2,567,740
|
|
|
|
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet
|
1,594,965
|
|
|
|
issued/allotted at end of period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
|
Edward Parry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
|
+44 (0)20 3714 7922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT ONE
Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.
Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.
The Company's rights library, valued at US$2.0 billion (as at 31 March 2018), is exploited across all media formats and includes about 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.
www.entertainmentone.com
Disclaimer
Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:21:06 UTC