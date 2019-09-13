Log in
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD

(ETO)
Entertainment One : Block Listing Return

09/13/2019 | 02:22am EDT

Block Listing Return

Released : 13/09/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 2446M

Entertainment One Ltd

13 September 2019

Date:

13 September 2019

On behalf of:

Entertainment One Ltd. ('the Company')

Embargoed until:

0700 hours

Entertainment One Ltd.

Block Listing Return

Name of applicant:

Entertainment One Ltd.

Name of scheme:

Entertainment One Ltd. Employee Share Awards

Period of return:

From:

10 March 2019

To:

9 September 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

2,162,705

from previous return:

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)

2,000,000

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under

2,567,740

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet

1,594,965

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of contact:

Edward Parry

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)20 3714 7922

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$2.0 billion (as at 31 March 2018), is exploited across all media formats and includes about 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:21:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 142 M
EBIT 2020 210 M
Net income 2020 80,6 M
Debt 2020 492 M
Yield 2020 0,28%
P/E ratio 2020 36,3x
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,95x
EV / Sales2021 2,72x
Capitalization 2 879 M
Consensus
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Throop President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Leslie Leighton Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Sparacio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Taylor Battye Chief Information Officer
Mark William Opzoomer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD62.09%3 550
VIVENDI18.14%33 447
BOLLORÉ8.57%12 465
VIACOM2.02%10 686
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.92%6 524
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-3.75%5 657
