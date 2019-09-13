Entertainment One : Block Listing Return

Block Listing Return

Released : 13/09/2019 07:00

13 September 2019

Name of applicant: Entertainment One Ltd. Name of scheme: Entertainment One Ltd. Employee Share Awards Period of return: From: 10 March 2019 To: 9 September 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) 2,162,705 from previous return: Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) 2,000,000 has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under 2,567,740 scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet 1,594,965 issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Edward Parry Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)20 3714 7922

