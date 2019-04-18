Log in
ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Completion of Acquisition
PU
04/12ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Results of Placing
PU
04/11ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Proposed placing
PU
Entertainment One : Completion of Acquisition

04/18/2019 | 09:58am EDT

Completion of Acquisition

18/04/2019 14:46

Entertainment One Ltd

18 April 2019

Date:

18 April 2019

On behalf of:

Entertainment One Ltd. ("eOne" or the "Company")

Entertainment One Ltd.

Completion of Acquisition

Following the announcement on 11 April 2019 of the proposed acquisition of Audio Network Limited (the "Acquisition"), eOne is pleased to announce that the Acquisition has now completed.

As previously announced by the Company, part of the consideration for the Acquisition will be satisfied by the issue of 2,112,428 eOne common shares of no par value in the Company (the "Subscription Shares") to key management shareholders of Audio Network. Applications will be made for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to a premium listing on the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities (together, "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 26 April 2019.

Total voting rights

Following Admission becoming effective, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 495,997,548 common shares with voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 495,997,548. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Alma PR

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett +44 (0)20 3405 0205

Entertainment One Ltd.

Joe Sparacio

+44 (0)20 3714 7931

Patrick Yau

Notes to Editors:

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing, and digital content. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

www.entertainmentone.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 13:57:06 UTC
Consensus
