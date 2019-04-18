Entertainment One : Completion of Acquisition

Completion of Acquisition

18 April 2019

Completion of Acquisition

Following the announcement on 11 April 2019 of the proposed acquisition of Audio Network Limited (the "Acquisition"), eOne is pleased to announce that the Acquisition has now completed.

As previously announced by the Company, part of the consideration for the Acquisition will be satisfied by the issue of 2,112,428 eOne common shares of no par value in the Company (the "Subscription Shares") to key management shareholders of Audio Network. Applications will be made for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to a premium listing on the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities (together, "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 26 April 2019.

Total voting rights

Following Admission becoming effective, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 495,997,548 common shares with voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 495,997,548. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

