Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Entertainment One Ltd    ETO   CA29382B1022

ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD (ETO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entertainment One : Director Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 01:10pm CET

Director Declaration

Released : 24/12/2018 12:03

RNS Number : 4567L Entertainment One Ltd 24 December 2018

Date: 24 December 2018

On behalf of: Embargoed until:

Entertainment One Ltd. ('the Company') Immediate Release

Entertainment One Ltd.

Director Notification

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Entertainment One Ltd. announces that Allan Leighton, the Non-executive Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of The Restaurant Group plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Enquiries:

Alma PR

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

+44(0)20 3865 9668

Entertainment One Ltd.

Patrick Yau

+44(0)20 3714 7931

Notes to Editors:

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$2.0 billion (as at 31 March 2018), is exploited across all media formats and includes about 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks. www.entertainmentone.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

RDNKMMZZMDRGRZM

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 12:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
01:10pENTERTAINMENT ONE : Director Declaration
PU
12/19ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Announces retail partnership for peppa pig with tmall in chi..
PU
12/18ENTERTAINMENT ONE : WINTER HEATS UP WITH MTV'S “SIESTA KEY” RETURNIN..
PU
12/17BIGG BOSS : 2 Weeks left to go for Finale, Know which contestant got eliminated
AQ
12/05ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Inks First Look Deal with Award Winning Duo Amy Ziering and ..
PU
12/04ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Taps music industry vet todd c. roberts as vp, a&r music pub..
PU
11/29ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Inks First Look Deal with Tally Garner's Mam Tor Productions
PU
11/29Merlin to open more Peppa Pig, Legoland attractions in China
AQ
11/29Merlin to open more Peppa Pig, Legoland attractions in China
AQ
11/27ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Legendary Producer Is Also Star Of WE tv's “Growing Up..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 132 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 51,5 M
Debt 2019 415 M
Yield 2019 0,43%
P/E ratio 2019 28,61
P/E ratio 2020 18,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 1 617 M
Chart ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
Duration : Period :
Entertainment One Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,22  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Throop President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Leslie Leighton Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Sparacio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Taylor Battye Chief Information Officer
Mark William Opzoomer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD7.22%2 043
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX35.82%86 783
VIVENDI-5.35%31 483
BOLLORÉ-24.20%11 429
VIACOM-16.65%10 466
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-4.00%6 146
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.