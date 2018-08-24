Log in
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD (ETO)
  Report  
Entertainment One : Holding(s) in Company

08/24/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Holding(s) in Company

Released : 24/08/2018 07:00

RNS Number : 7576Y Entertainment One Ltd 24 August 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS i

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

ORD GBP NPV CA29382B1022

23,000,000

4.97%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

23,000,000

4.97%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.A.

Date of completion

23 August 2018

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLPGURCRUPRPUW

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:11:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 182 M
EBIT 2019 178 M
Net income 2019 70,0 M
Debt 2019 380 M
Yield 2019 0,41%
P/E ratio 2019 26,92
P/E ratio 2020 20,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capitalization 1 692 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,61  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Throop President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Leslie Leighton Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Sparacio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Taylor Battye Chief Information Officer
Mark William Opzoomer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD12.32%2 170
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.10%83 628
VIVENDI-0.45%32 808
VIACOM0.55%13 113
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.12.90%7 118
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.161.64%6 310
