Entertainment One : Inks First Look Television Deal with MGMT.Entertainment

LOS ANGELES - February 28, 2019 - Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into a multi-year, first-look deal for scripted and unscripted television programming with MGMT.Entertainment. eOne will serve as the studio on all of the projects emerging out of the partnership in addition to managing the worldwide rights.

'I've known MGMT's David Schiff for 30 plus years and I've always been impressed with his eye for talent and material. MGMT has built an incredibly impressive roster and have established themselves as a true powerhouse in the industry. We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership to create television content for audiences worldwide.' stated Mark Gordon, eOne's President and Chief Content Officer of Film and Television.

'In the current ever-changing landscape, our partnership with eOne will provide another outlet for our extraordinary clients' ambitions. With eOne's vast resources and highly skilled team, we look forward to producing great content together,' said David and partners Courtney Kivowitz and Christian Donatelli.

MGMT.Entertainment represents a roster of A-list talent, writers, and filmmakers such as Kristina Lauren Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Helena Bonham Carter, Jeff Bridges, Glenn Close, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Sara Colangelo, Dane DeHaan, Eminem, Ben Falcone, Donald Glover, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Simon Helberg, Dan Levy, Steve Mallory, Melissa McCarthy, Ryan Phillippe, Aubrey Plaza, Stefani Robinson, Emmy Rossum, Alia Shawkat, Sissy Spacek, Liesl Tommy, and Hannah Pearl Utt.

MGMT's Dianne McGunigle produces the critically acclaimed FX series ATLANTA created by Donald Glover who additionally directs, writes, produces and stars in the show. ATLANTA has received various accolades, including two Golden Globe® Awards for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy for Glover, and two Primetime Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technologystudio Secret Location.