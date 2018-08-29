Entertainment One : Names Zev Foreman President of Production, Film

Appointment Further Enhances eOne's Position in Content Development and Production

Los Angeles - August 29, 2018 - Entertainment One (eOne) announced today that independent film executive Zev Foreman has joined the company as President of Production, Film. Foreman, who will oversee the day-to-day development and production of eOne's global film slate, brings with him more than a decade of development and physical production experience and strong creative relationships to the role. He will report to Nick Meyer, eOne's President of Film.

'Zev's industry experience and understanding of where the global filmed entertainment marketplace is going will be a key component as we continue to expand our film financing and producing footprint,' said Meyer. 'I look forward to integrating Zev into the eOne team and tapping into both his taste and leadership and to help us continue to position eOne as a prime destination for talent and content creators.'

Foreman stated, 'I am thrilled to work with Nick and the entire eOne team to help shape the identity of the company in the feature film space. With eOne's ability to be nimble in its approach to the creation of film content, and a focus on the importance of creative relationships, we are perfectly positioned to take advantage of a wealth of opportunities in the changing landscape.'

Throughout his career, Foreman has served as producer of a number of both independent and studio projects; and prior to that he was President of Production at independent film company Voltage Pictures, where he oversaw a slate spanning more than 20 titles for eight years. Foreman's film credits include Billy Friedkin's KILLER JOE, Jean-Marc Vallée's Oscar nominated DALLAS BUYERS CLUB, Andrew Niccol's GOOD KILL and Nacho Vigalondo's sci-fi drama COLOSSAL, starring Anne Hathaway. Foreman has been responsible for managing all aspects of production from conception and development to structuring of finance, casting, on set management, and oversight of post-production while also managing artist support and talent relationships. As a director at Grosvenor Park, a film financier, he worked on films such as Oscar® winner, THE HURT LOCKER, and Ed Zwick's DEFIANCE.

Most recently, Nick Meyer joined eOne as President, Film when the Company acquired the remaining stake in Meyer and Marc Schaberg's Sierra Pictures earlier this summer. The appointment of Meyer, and the new structure which brings Meyer's team to eOne, builds on the Company's strategy to create a cohesive, future-facing content creation group, integrating what was formerly known as The Mark Gordon Company and Sierra Pictures into eOne. Schaberg now serves as eOne's EVP, Film and Global Operations. The move to acquire Sierra Pictures enhanced eOne's competitive position in the rapidly evolving film landscape.

