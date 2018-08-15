Log in
Entertainment One : Notice of Capital Markets Day

08/15/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Notice of Capital Markets Day

Released : 15/08/2018 07:00

RNS Number : 8013X Entertainment One Ltd 15 August 2018

Date:

15 August 2018

On behalf of:

Entertainment One Ltd. ('the Company', 'eOne' or the 'Group')

Embargoed until:

0700 hours

Entertainment One Ltd.

Notice of Capital Markets Day

Entertainment One Ltd. will be holding a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts on 10 September 2018 at its head office in Toronto, Canada.

The event will include a series of presentations by the senior management team to provide greater insight into the Group's operations. No new material trading or financial information will be disclosed.

To register to attend please contact Patrick Yau, Head of Investor Relations. Presentations from the event will be webcast shortly after it concludes at www.entertainmentone.com/investors.

Enquiries:

Entertainment One Ltd.

Patrick Yau

+44 (0)20 3714 7931

pyau@entonegroup.com

Alma PR

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

+44 (0)20 3865 9668

Susie Hudson

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes Makeready with Brad Weston; content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$1.7 billion (as at 31 March 2017), is exploited across all media formats and includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

www.entertainmentone.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCBUGDIUSBBGIS

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:10:28 UTC
