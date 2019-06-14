Entertainment One : Notice of Conditional Redemption

Notice of Conditional Redemption

Released : 14/06/2019 17:00

RNS Number : 3830C

Entertainment One Ltd

14 June 2019

Name: Entertainment One Ltd

Date: 14t h June 2019

Re: Notice of Conditional Redemption

Please click on the following link to view the documents:

http://www.rns‐pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3830C_1‐2019‐6‐14.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ISEEASKLFSPNEFF