Entertainment One : Notification of Director Dealing

01/23/2019 | 02:54am EST

Notification of Director Dealing

Released : 23/01/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 8180N Entertainment One Ltd 23 January 2019

Date:

23 January 2019

On behalf of:

Entertainment One Ltd. (the "Company")

Embargoed until:

0700 hours

Entertainment One Ltd.

Notification of Director Dealing

Entertainment One Ltd. makes the following announcement in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company was notified on 22 January 2019 that Darren Throop (a Director of the Company) disposed of 1,500,000 common shares in the Company ("Shares").

Following the sale, Darren Throop's interest in Shares is 7,170,141 common shares, representing approximately 1.5 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company as at today's date.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name of person

Darren Throop

2.

Reason for notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name of issuer

Entertainment One Ltd.

(b)

LEI

549300PPR3DPKV153240

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description and identifier of financial instrument

Common shares of Entertainment One Ltd. of nil par value

ISIN: CA29382B1022

(b)

Nature of transaction

Disposal of common shares

The transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

(c)

Price and volume of transaction

Price(s) £3.85843

Volume(s) 1,500,000

(d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- price

1,500,000 £3.85843

(e)

Date of transaction

2019-01-22

(f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Alma PR

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

+44 (0)20 3865 9667

Susie Hudson

Entertainment One Ltd.

Joe Sparacio

+44 (0)20 3714 7931

Patrick Yau

Notes to Editors:

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$2.0 billion (as at 31 March 2018), is exploited across all media formats and includes about 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

www.entertainmentone.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHBTMMTMBATTML

Disclaimer

Entertainment One Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 07:53:03 UTC
