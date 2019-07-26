Log in
Entertainment One Ltd

Entertainment One : "Peppa Pig" owner Entertainment One says producer Mark Gordon to stay on with firm

07/26/2019 | 02:56am EDT

(Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd, which makes the popular children's television show "Peppa Pig", said award-winning producer Mark Gordon will continue to develop and produce content for the company, following a multi-year production deal.

Investors had been skittish after reports last month said Gordon was leaving the company, which Entertainment One denied.

Gordon will now be stepping down as the president and chief content officer of the company's film and television business, with Steve Bertram set to succeed him.

"Our shift towards content production has continued to bear fruit .... We believe our position in the market will be even stronger with Mark solely focused on creating content," Chief Executive Officer Darren Throop said on Friday.

Gordon has produced several shows such as "Criminal Minds", "Ray Donovan" and "Quantico".

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

